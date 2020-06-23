Matchbox Twenty announces rescheduled concert dates for 2021

Matchbox Twenty has announced the rescheduled dates for its summer tour.
The band was originally scheduled to hit the road July through September, but has moved all of its shows to 2021, including Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, which will now take place Aug. 3. The Wallflowers will join Matchbox Twenty for the tour, which kicks off July 16 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored; those who cannot attend the new date can visit livenation.com/refund for further information.
This will be Matchbox Twenty’s first tour since 2017, when the Rob Thomas-fronted outfit reunited for “A Brief History of Everything” to mark the 20th anniversary of their Diamond-certified “Yourself or Someone Like You” album.
Matchbox Twenty 2021 Summer Tour Dates:
Fri., Jul. 16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat., Jul. 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun., Jul. 18 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Tues., Jul. 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Thurs., Jul. 22 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Fri., Jul. 23 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun., Jul. 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tues., Jul. 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., Jul. 28 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri., Jul. 30 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat., Jul. 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun., Aug. 1 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Tues., Aug. 3 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed., Aug. 4 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri., Aug. 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat., Aug. 7 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Sun., Aug. 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Tues., Aug. 10 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Thurs., Aug. 12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri., Aug. 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun., Aug. 15 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp
Mon., Aug. 16 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater *
Wed., Aug. 18 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Fri., Aug. 20 Memphis, TN Live at the Garden
Sat., Aug. 21 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Sun., Aug. 22 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Tues., Aug. 24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Wed., Aug. 25 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Fri., Aug. 27 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sat., Aug. 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun., Aug. 29 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tues., Aug. 31 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed., Sept. 1 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
Fri., Sept. 3 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat., Sept. 4 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun., Sept. 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed., Sept. 8 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thurs., Sept. 9 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri., Sept. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino +
Sun., Sept. 12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Tues., Sept. 14 Nampa (Boise), ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sat., Sept. 18 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Tues., Sept. 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Wed., Sept. 22 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Thurs., Sept. 23 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat., Sept. 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun., Sept. 26 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Tues., Sept. 28 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
Thurs., Sept. 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Sun., Oct. 3 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre
Tues., Oct. 5 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Thurs., Oct. 7 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
More dates to be announced.
* Non-Live Nation tour date – visit https://thezooamphitheatre.com/ for ticketing information.
+ Non-Live Nation tour date – visit https://www.ticasino.com/ for ticketing information.