Matchbox Twenty announces rescheduled concert dates for 2021

The band was originally scheduled to hit the road July through September, but has moved all of its shows to 2021, including Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, which will now take place Aug. 3. The Wallflowers will join Matchbox Twenty for the tour, which kicks off July 16 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored; those who cannot attend the new date can visit livenation.com/refund for further information.