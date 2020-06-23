X

Matchbox Twenty announces rescheduled concert dates for 2021

Matchbox Twenty will spend the summer of 2021 on the road with a 50-plus date tour. Photo: Randall Slavin
Atlanta Music Scene | June 23, 2020
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Matchbox Twenty has announced the rescheduled dates for its summer tour.

The band was originally scheduled to hit the road July through September, but has moved all of its shows to 2021, including Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, which will now take place Aug. 3. The Wallflowers will join Matchbox Twenty for the tour, which kicks off July 16 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored; those who cannot attend the new date can visit livenation.com/refund for further information.

This will be Matchbox Twenty’s first tour since 2017, when the Rob Thomas-fronted outfit reunited for “A Brief History of Everything” to mark the 20th anniversary of their Diamond-certified “Yourself or Someone Like You” album.

Matchbox Twenty 2021 Summer Tour Dates: 

Fri., Jul. 16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat., Jul. 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun., Jul. 18 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tues., Jul. 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Thurs., Jul. 22 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Fri., Jul. 23 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun., Jul. 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tues., Jul. 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed., Jul. 28 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri., Jul. 30 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat., Jul. 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun., Aug. 1 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Tues., Aug. 3 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Wed., Aug. 4 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri., Aug. 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat., Aug. 7 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

Sun., Aug. 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Tues., Aug. 10 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Thurs., Aug. 12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri., Aug. 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun., Aug. 15 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp

Mon., Aug. 16 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater *

Wed., Aug. 18 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Fri., Aug. 20 Memphis, TN Live at the Garden

Sat., Aug. 21 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sun., Aug. 22 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Tues., Aug. 24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed., Aug. 25 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Fri., Aug. 27 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sat., Aug. 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun., Aug. 29 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tues., Aug. 31 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed., Sept. 1 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

Fri., Sept. 3 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat., Sept. 4 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun., Sept. 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed., Sept. 8 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thurs., Sept. 9 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri., Sept. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino +

Sun., Sept. 12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Tues., Sept. 14 Nampa (Boise), ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sat., Sept. 18 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Tues., Sept. 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Wed., Sept. 22 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

Thurs., Sept. 23 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat., Sept. 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun., Sept. 26 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Tues., Sept. 28 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena

Thurs., Sept. 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Sun., Oct. 3 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre

Tues., Oct. 5 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thurs., Oct. 7 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

More dates to be announced.

* Non-Live Nation tour date – visit https://thezooamphitheatre.com/ for ticketing information.

+ Non-Live Nation tour date – visit https://www.ticasino.com/ for ticketing information.

