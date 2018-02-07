X

Free tickets to Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles at the Fox Theatre

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles is a LIVE multi-media spectacular that takes you through the life and times of the world's most celebrated band. Photo: Richard Lovrich
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There are honorary Beatles shows and then there is Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, a multimedia experience that has evolved over the decades to showcase the band’s music in a theatrical environment.

That show is coming to the Fox Theatre at 5 p.m. Sunday, where the band will perform "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" in its entirety in honor of the 50th anniversary of the album.

The folks at the Fox have provided me with a pair of tickets to give away, so if you would like to try to go, here is the drill (also, if you would like to buy tickets, they are $35-$85 and available here):

Zip me an email at mruggieri@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Please do not enter if you cannot attend and please, only one entry per email address.

You must put “Rain” in the subject line or I will not see your email. If you tell me “I still love Paul!” or anything other than “Rain,” I will not see your email and thus, you cannot win.

I will randomly select — and contact — a winner Thursday evening, so please keep an eye on your email.

While this isn’t a requirement, I would really appreciate a follow on Twitter or Facebook.

