Daryl Hall’s ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ classic episodes with CeeLo Green, Jason Mraz, Gavin DeGraw and others to air on AXS TV

AXS TV is going “Live From Daryl’s House” in the coming weeks.

The network will air 14 classic episodes of the music series that features Daryl Hall performing from his home compound with an array of artists.

The show, which began in 2007, has previously aired on MTV Live and VH1, as well as online, but this will be its AXS TV debut.

“I am happy to say that the original at home show is back on TV,” Hall said.

Atlanta’s CeeLo Green will kick off the weekly performance run at 9 p.m. April 19.

The rest of the lineup – all airing at 9 p.m. ET:

April 26: Jason Mraz

May 3: Chris Daughtry

May 10: Grace Potter

May 17: Wyclef Jean

May 31: Darius Rucker

June 7: Train

June 14: Aloe Blacc

June 21: Fitz & The Tantrums

June 28: Gavin DeGraw

July 12: Patrick Stump

July 19: Elle King

July 26: Rob Thomas

Aug. 2: Neon Trees

