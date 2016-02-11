Concert review: Wilco rocks favorites old and new at sold-out Atlanta show

Cline’s at times frenetic work played nicely against Tweedy’s own impressive guitar playing and the multi-layered work of rest of the group, including Sansone, keyboardist Mikael Jorgenson, drummer Glenn Kotche, keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen and bassist John Stirratt (the only other original founding member of the band besides Tweedy). In particular, Cline shined during the “hits” portion of the show after “Star Wars,” which leaned heavily on songs from arguably their most popular album, 2002′s “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.” “I’m the Man Who Loves You” and “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” with its crashing drums and the plaintive “Via Chicago” all turned into singalongs, while the Beatles-esque “Hummingbird” provided a vehicle for Tweedy’s lovely voice.

But the real heart of the show came during the acoustic encore, during which the band formed a cluster at the front of the stage and some changed instruments (Jorgenson to melodica, Sansone to acoustic guitar and xylophone, Stirratt showed off his own vocal chops on "It's Just That Simple"). Spare, stripped-down acoustic versions of the normally amped-up "War on War" and "Misunderstood" were a nice treat, and the bounce of "A Shot In the Arm" got a boost from the acoustic guitars. The group ended the set with a jazzy cover of David Bowie's "Space Oddity," a beautiful tribute to the beloved singer and a perfect ending to a nearly flawless set from a group of guys who might be getting older but still have plenty more to say.

See photos from the show here.

Setlist

More...

Random Name Generator

The Joke Explained

You Satellite

Taste the Ceiling

Pickled Ginger

Where Do I Begin

Cold Slope

King of You

Magnetized

Handshake Drugs

Kamera

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Art of Almost

Via Chicago

Bull Black Nova

Hummingbird

Box Full of Letters

Heavy Metal Drummer

I'm the Man Who Loves You

Dawned on Me

Impossible Germany

The Late Greats

ENCORE

Misunderstood

It's Just that Simple

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

A Shot in the Arm

Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)