McDonough gambling machine owner pleads guilty to state charges

Sandip Patel, a 41-year-old McDonough resident and owner of Sudama Resorts, Monday pleaded guilty to three counts of commercial gambling and was sentenced to one year of house arrest and four years probation, according to the Macon Telegraph. The plea arrangement includes a promise from Patel that he will testify for the state in other gambling cases, if needed.

Patel was among 10 arrested in October 2015 as part of a sweep of businesses across central and south Georgia by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Lottery Corp. All of the machines seized in the raid belong to Sudama Resorts.