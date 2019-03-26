Week 3 soccer rankings

Boys
Class AAAAAAA
- Hillgrove
2. Lambert
3. Lakeside-DeKalb
4. Mountain View
5. Collins Hill
6. Pebblebrook
7. North Gwinnett
8. Mill Creek
9. Colquitt County
10. Roswell
Class AAAAAA
- Dalton
2. Sprayberry
3. Pope
4. Chattahoochee
5. Gainesville
6. Cambridge
7. Northview
8. Tucker
9. Greenbrier
10. Alpharetta
Class AAAAA
- Decatur
2. Cross Keys
3. McIntosh
4. Johnson-Gainesville
5. Clarkston
6. Starr’s Mill
7. Carrollton
8. Clarke Central
9. Rome
10. North Springs
Class AAAA
- Upson-Lee
2. Chestatee
3. Eastside
4. Woodward
5. Northwest Whitfield
6. Oconee County
7. Marist
8. St. Pius X
9. Columbus
10. Blessed Trinity
Class AAA
- Westminster
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. East Hall
4. Islands
5. Pace Academy
6. Benedictine
7. Lovett
8. Pike County
9. Jefferson
10. Morgan County
Class AA
- Coosa
2. Putnam County
3. Woodville-Tompkins
4. Harlem
5. Jeff Davis
6. Vidalia
7. Thomasville
8. Fitzgerald
9. Bremen
10. Lamar County
Class A
- Paideia
2. Atlanta International
3. Whitefield Academy
4. St. Anne Pacelli
5. Wesleyan
6. Mount de Sales
7. Pinecrest
8. Athens Academy
9. Holy Innocents’
10. Riverside Military
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
- Lambert
2. Parkview
3. Peachtree Ridge
4. Lassiter
5. Roswell
6. Brookwood
7. North Gwinnett
8. Mill Creek
9. East Coweta
10. Norcross
Class AAAAAA
- Johns Creek
2. Harrison
3. Dacula
4. Heritage-Conyers
5. Glynn Academy
6. Houston County
7. Dunwoody
8. Cambridge
9. Alpharetta
10. Creekview
Class AAAAA
- McIntosh
2. Decatur
3. Starr’s Mill
4. Veterans
5. Buford
6. Union Grove
7. Warner Robins
8. Riverwood
9. Arabia Mountain
10. Whitewater
Class AAAA
- St. Pius X
2. Marist
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Columbus
5. Flowery Branch
6. North Oconee
7. Woodward
8. White County
9. Northside-Columbus
10. Mary Persons
Class AAA
- Westminster
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Pike County
4. Lovett
5. Dawson County
6. Jackson County
7. Lumpkin County
8. Jefferson
9. Pierce County
10. Pace Academy
Class AA
- Vidalia
2. St. Vincent’s
3. Bremen
4. Lamar County
5. Model
6. Screven County
7. Harlem
8. East Laurens
9. Fitzgerald
10. Berrien County
Class A
- First Presbyterian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pinecrest Academy
4. Brookstone
5. Athens Academy
6. Savannah Country Day
7. Providence Christian
8. Eagle’s Landing Christian
9. Paideia
10. Stratford Academy
