Week 3 soccer rankings

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

Hillgrove

2. Lambert

3. Lakeside-DeKalb

4. Mountain View

5. Collins Hill

6. Pebblebrook

7. North Gwinnett

8. Mill Creek

9. Colquitt County

10. Roswell

Class AAAAAA

Dalton

2. Sprayberry

3. Pope

4. Chattahoochee

5. Gainesville

6. Cambridge

7. Northview

8. Tucker

9. Greenbrier

10. Alpharetta

Class AAAAA

Decatur

2. Cross Keys

3. McIntosh

4. Johnson-Gainesville

5. Clarkston

6. Starr’s Mill

7. Carrollton

8. Clarke Central

9. Rome

10. North Springs

Class AAAA

Upson-Lee

2. Chestatee

3. Eastside

4. Woodward

5. Northwest Whitfield

6. Oconee County

7. Marist

8. St. Pius X

9. Columbus

10. Blessed Trinity

Class AAA

Westminster

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. East Hall

4. Islands

5. Pace Academy

6. Benedictine

7. Lovett

8. Pike County

9. Jefferson

10. Morgan County

Class AA

Coosa

2. Putnam County

3. Woodville-Tompkins

4. Harlem

5. Jeff Davis

6. Vidalia

7. Thomasville

8. Fitzgerald

9. Bremen

10. Lamar County

Class A

Paideia

2. Atlanta International

3. Whitefield Academy

4. St. Anne Pacelli

5. Wesleyan

6. Mount de Sales

7. Pinecrest

8. Athens Academy

9. Holy Innocents’

10. Riverside Military

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

Lambert

2. Parkview

3. Peachtree Ridge

4. Lassiter

5. Roswell

6. Brookwood

7. North Gwinnett

8. Mill Creek

9. East Coweta

10. Norcross

Class AAAAAA

Johns Creek

2. Harrison

3. Dacula

4. Heritage-Conyers

5. Glynn Academy

6. Houston County

7. Dunwoody

8. Cambridge

9. Alpharetta

10. Creekview

Class AAAAA

McIntosh

2. Decatur

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Veterans

5. Buford

6. Union Grove

7. Warner Robins

8. Riverwood

9. Arabia Mountain

10. Whitewater

Class AAAA

St. Pius X

2. Marist

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Columbus

5. Flowery Branch

6. North Oconee

7. Woodward

8. White County

9. Northside-Columbus

10. Mary Persons

Class AAA

Westminster

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Pike County

4. Lovett

5. Dawson County

6. Jackson County

7. Lumpkin County

8. Jefferson

9. Pierce County

10. Pace Academy

Class AA

Vidalia

2. St. Vincent’s

3. Bremen

4. Lamar County

5. Model

6. Screven County

7. Harlem

8. East Laurens

9. Fitzgerald

10. Berrien County

Class A

First Presbyterian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pinecrest Academy

4. Brookstone

5. Athens Academy

6. Savannah Country Day

7. Providence Christian

8. Eagle’s Landing Christian

9. Paideia

10. Stratford Academy

