Week 3 soccer rankings

By
  Score Atlanta

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

  1. Hillgrove
    2. Lambert 
    3. Lakeside-DeKalb
    4. Mountain View
    5. Collins Hill
    6. Pebblebrook
    7. North Gwinnett
    8. Mill Creek
    9. Colquitt County 
    10. Roswell

Class AAAAAA

  1. Dalton
    2. Sprayberry
    3. Pope
    4. Chattahoochee
    5. Gainesville
    6. Cambridge
    7. Northview
    8. Tucker
    9. Greenbrier
    10. Alpharetta

Class AAAAA

  1. Decatur 
    2. Cross Keys
    3. McIntosh
    4. Johnson-Gainesville
    5. Clarkston
    6. Starr’s Mill
    7. Carrollton
    8. Clarke Central
    9. Rome
    10. North Springs 

Class AAAA

  1. Upson-Lee
    2. Chestatee
    3. Eastside
    4. Woodward
    5. Northwest Whitfield 
    6. Oconee County
    7. Marist 
    8. St. Pius X
    9. Columbus
    10. Blessed Trinity 

Class AAA

  1. Westminster
    2. Greater Atlanta Christian
    3. East Hall 
    4. Islands
    5. Pace Academy
    6. Benedictine 
    7. Lovett
    8. Pike County
    9. Jefferson 
    10. Morgan County

Class AA

  1. Coosa
    2. Putnam County
    3. Woodville-Tompkins
    4. Harlem 
    5. Jeff Davis
    6. Vidalia
    7. Thomasville
    8. Fitzgerald
    9. Bremen
    10. Lamar County 

Class A

  1. Paideia
    2. Atlanta International
    3. Whitefield Academy
    4. St. Anne Pacelli
    5. Wesleyan 
    6. Mount de Sales 
    7. Pinecrest 
    8. Athens Academy
    9. Holy Innocents’
    10. Riverside Military 

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

  1. Lambert
    2. Parkview
    3. Peachtree Ridge
    4. Lassiter
    5. Roswell
    6. Brookwood
    7. North Gwinnett
    8. Mill Creek
    9. East Coweta
    10. Norcross

Class AAAAAA

  1. Johns Creek
    2. Harrison
    3. Dacula
    4. Heritage-Conyers
    5. Glynn Academy
    6. Houston County
    7. Dunwoody
    8. Cambridge
    9. Alpharetta
    10. Creekview

Class AAAAA

  1. McIntosh
    2. Decatur
    3. Starr’s Mill
    4. Veterans
    5. Buford
    6. Union Grove
    7. Warner Robins
    8. Riverwood
    9. Arabia Mountain
    10. Whitewater

 

Class AAAA

  1. St. Pius X
    2. Marist
    3. Blessed Trinity
    4. Columbus
    5. Flowery Branch
    6. North Oconee 
    7. Woodward 
    8. White County
    9. Northside-Columbus
    10. Mary Persons

Class AAA

  1. Westminster
    2. Greater Atlanta Christian 
    3. Pike County
    4. Lovett
    5. Dawson County
    6. Jackson County
    7. Lumpkin County
    8. Jefferson
    9. Pierce County
    10. Pace Academy

Class AA

  1. Vidalia
    2. St. Vincent’s
    3. Bremen
    4. Lamar County 
    5. Model
    6. Screven County
    7. Harlem
    8. East Laurens 
    9. Fitzgerald
    10. Berrien County 

Class A

  1. First Presbyterian
    2. Wesleyan
    3. Pinecrest Academy
    4. Brookstone
    5. Athens Academy 
    6. Savannah Country Day
    7. Providence Christian 
    8. Eagle’s Landing Christian 
    9. Paideia 
    10. Stratford Academy 

