List: Former NFL players who are active GHSA head coaches

Wide receiver Terance Mathis played eight seasons in Atlanta.
Wide receiver Terance Mathis played eight seasons in Atlanta.

Credit: Chip Saye

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
Updated Sept 6, 2019

Landmark Christian hired a former NFL player, Mike Sherrard, as its head coach this offseason. A former first-round pick out of UCLA, Sherrard played nine seasons as a wide receiver and was a member of the 1989 San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl championship team. Sherrard adds to the list of active GHSA head coaches who played in the league. Here are nine:

*Robert Edwards, Riverwood (1998, 2002 Patriots, Steelers)

*Willie Gary, Berkmar (2001 Rams)

*John Hunt, Woodward Academy (1984, 1987 Cowboys, Buccaneers)

*Terry Jones, South Cobb (2002-05 Ravens, 49ers)

*Terance Mathis, Pinecrest Academy (1990-2002 Jets, Falcons, Steelers)

*Stanley Pritchett, Arabia Mountain (1996-2004 Dolphins, Eagles, Bears, Falcons)

*Jeff Saturday, Hebron Christian (1999-2012 Colts, Packers)

*Mike Sherrard, Landmark Christian (1986-96 Cowboys, 49ers, Giants, Broncos)

*Chris Slade, Pace Academy (1993-2001 Patriots, Panthers)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb
