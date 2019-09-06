List: Former NFL players who are active GHSA head coaches

Landmark Christian hired a former NFL player, Mike Sherrard, as its head coach this offseason. A former first-round pick out of UCLA, Sherrard played nine seasons as a wide receiver and was a member of the 1989 San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl championship team. Sherrard adds to the list of active GHSA head coaches who played in the league. Here are nine:
*Robert Edwards, Riverwood (1998, 2002 Patriots, Steelers)
*Willie Gary, Berkmar (2001 Rams)
*John Hunt, Woodward Academy (1984, 1987 Cowboys, Buccaneers)
*Terry Jones, South Cobb (2002-05 Ravens, 49ers)
*Terance Mathis, Pinecrest Academy (1990-2002 Jets, Falcons, Steelers)
*Stanley Pritchett, Arabia Mountain (1996-2004 Dolphins, Eagles, Bears, Falcons)
*Jeff Saturday, Hebron Christian (1999-2012 Colts, Packers)
*Mike Sherrard, Landmark Christian (1986-96 Cowboys, 49ers, Giants, Broncos)
*Chris Slade, Pace Academy (1993-2001 Patriots, Panthers)
