Daily List: Longest winning streaks by Fulton County Schools teams

The Hapeville Charter Hornets run warmup drills prior to the start of their game Friday, October 12, 2018 at Allatoona High School. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado
High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
Updated Oct 16, 2018

Hapeville Charter’s 19-game winning streak ended when the defending Class AA champion Hornets lost to Allatoona 23-14 on Friday. Hapeville’s winning streak was the longest in the history of Fulton County Schools. Here are the Fulton County streaks of at least 11 games. (Note: Fulton County Schools do not included are Atlanta city schools, or private schools in Fulton County such as Blessed Trinity, which currently has a 13-game winning streak.)

19 - Hapeville Charter (2018)

16 - Chattahoochee (2010)

16 - Creekside (2014)

15 - Lakeshore (1975)

14 - North Springs (1970)

14 - Roswell (1969)

14 - Roswell (1973)

14 - Roswell (2015)

14 - Roswell (2016)

13 - Creekside (2000)

13 - Milton (1952)

13 - College Park (1980)

12 - Creekside (1998)

12 - Creekside (2006)

12 - Lakeshore (1985)

12 - North Springs (1972)

12 - Roswell (1985)

11 - Alpharetta (2017)

11 - Campbell-Fairburn (1989)

11 - Centennial (2002)

11 - Chattahoochee (2001)

11 - Crestwood (1988)

11 - Feldwood (1986)

11 - North Springs (1973)

11 - North Springs (1984)

11 - Palmetto (1983)

