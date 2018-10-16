Daily List: Longest winning streaks by Fulton County Schools teams

Hapeville Charter’s 19-game winning streak ended when the defending Class AA champion Hornets lost to Allatoona 23-14 on Friday. Hapeville’s winning streak was the longest in the history of Fulton County Schools. Here are the Fulton County streaks of at least 11 games. (Note: Fulton County Schools do not included are Atlanta city schools, or private schools in Fulton County such as Blessed Trinity, which currently has a 13-game winning streak.)