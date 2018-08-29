ajc logo
Daily List: Former Georgia players who are GHSA or GISA head coaches

Georgia running back Robert Edwards moves the ball during the 1998 Outback Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at Houlihan's Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Georgia won, 33-6.
Georgia running back Robert Edwards moves the ball during the 1998 Outback Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at Houlihan's Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Georgia won, 33-6.

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
Aug 29, 2018

GHSF Daily has identified 12 former University of Georgia lettermen who are head coaches at GHSA or GISA schools this season. Here they are, with the final seasons in which they lettered.

*Bruce Adrine, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2001)

*Cap Burnett, North Clayton (2002)

*Robert Edwards, Riverwood (1996)

*Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy (1977)

*Damien Gary, Dougherty (2003)

*Ronnie Harris, Oglethorpe County (1982)

*Doug Huff, Monticello (1996)

*Corey Johnson, Heritage-Conyers (1996)

*Jeff Kaiser, Statesboro (1994)

*J.T. Wall, John Milledge Academy (2002)

*Kirk Warner, Liberty County (1989)

*Todd Wheeler, Coosa (1988)

Todd Holcomb
