Daily List: Former Georgia players who are GHSA or GISA head coaches

GHSF Daily has identified 12 former University of Georgia lettermen who are head coaches at GHSA or GISA schools this season. Here they are, with the final seasons in which they lettered.
*Bruce Adrine, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2001)
*Cap Burnett, North Clayton (2002)
*Robert Edwards, Riverwood (1996)
*Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy (1977)
*Damien Gary, Dougherty (2003)
*Ronnie Harris, Oglethorpe County (1982)
*Doug Huff, Monticello (1996)
*Corey Johnson, Heritage-Conyers (1996)
*Jeff Kaiser, Statesboro (1994)
*J.T. Wall, John Milledge Academy (2002)
*Kirk Warner, Liberty County (1989)
*Todd Wheeler, Coosa (1988)
