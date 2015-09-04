John Lewis to honor Nichelle Nichols at Dragon Con banquet Saturday

In June, Nichols was admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital and treated for what was reported as a mild stroke.

She’s apparently feeling better.

This week, she posted on her Facebook page: "I am so excited to return to Dragon Con this weekend! Who is coming?"

Credit: hpousner Credit: hpousner

Lewis has a connection to Dragon Con of his own.

He will appear at the convention for the second time this weekend, discussing “March: Book Two,” the second installment of his graphic memoir series. It was published early this year.

The best-selling “March: Book One” chronicled Lewis’ journey from his boyhood on his parents’ sharecropper farm in Alabama to his embrace of nonviolent resistance and lunch counter sit-ins.

"Book Two" covers the tumultuous period between 1960, when the movement met increasingly violent resistance, and the 1963 March on Washington,

Tickets for the Dragon Con Awards Banquet, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hyatt Regency Atlanta's Regency Ballroom, are $65, available at convention registration. Information: dragoncon.org.