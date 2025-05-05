His mom Titania Davenport and grandmother Edna Maddox led Sunday’s event.

Davenport said wanting to build a support system for moms who’ve faced similar trauma inspired the event.

“When people tell me what I’m doing is helping the community, that helps me, and it feels that my work is not in vain even when I don’t feel like getting up,” Davenport told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Grieving moms, holding pictures of their children, gathered in front of a tall tan mural emblazoned with the words “We remember all those we lost.” The mural featured pictures of Takeoff and others who’ve died. Tears and hugs filled the hotel’s ballroom.

Douglasville resident Nikia Johnson was at the event to honor her daughter Zion Harris, who died in a car accident in 2020. She was 4 years old. Johnson said she regularly meets with the other moms in attendance via Zoom.

“It just gives you a push,” Johnson said about Sunday’s event. " No one can take away the pain, but it helps to have a shoulder to lean on, to laugh, to cry.

Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle and groupmate, kicked off Sunday’s panel discussion, urging the moms to celebrate their resilience. (“You’re still strong,” he told the audience). Last week, the rapper dropped the track “Dope Boy Phone,” featuring a posthumous verse from Takeoff.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also attended Sunday’s event. She was there in memory of her nephew Darius Bottoms, who was gunned down in 2014.

“I can’t begin to imagine what a mother’s pain is like, and when you hear these stories, it just hits home that this could be any one of us, and, unfortunately, it’s so many of us,” she said.

Sunday’s panel discussion featured leaders in gun violence prevention like Oresa Napper-Williams, the CEO of New York City-based nonprofit Not Another Child; and Kimberly Mata-Rubio, co-founder of Lives Robbed.

Mata-Rubio’s daughter Lexi was killed during the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Mata-Rubio said her organization is working on raising the age limit to purchase assault weapons in Texas from 18 to 21, along with continuing to honor victims of gun violence.

“As every mom here knows, the idea of someone forgetting our loved one, our child is devastating.”

Greg Jackson, Jr., the new president of the Rocket Foundation, plans to bring the event back next year. He officially started in the newly-created position last week. Jackson previously served as the director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention under the Biden administration (President Trump eliminated the office).

Jackson hopes to bring more awareness to solution-based policies and make Atlanta a leader in preventing gun violence. The city saw a 6% decline in homicides last year compared to 2023.

“This organization is not as much about policy as it is solutions and investing in community and highlighting what’s working and saving lives,” he said.

For Davenport, every day is hard while mourning her son, but since his death, she’s found new ways to gain strength — whether that’s hosting events like Sunday’s brunch or receiving support from family and friends.

“When you’re walking in these shoes, it’s hard. No one understands what you’re going through but those who are going through the same thing.”