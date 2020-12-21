Art from the Heart: Kids thank the front lines

Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: Promotion open only to legal United States who reside in Georgia, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who are the parent or legal guardian of a child between the grades of Kindergarten and Eighth Grade. Employees, officers, and directors (and their immediate families or those living in the same household) of Cox Enterprises, Inc. (“Sponsor”), The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (“AJC”), and their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, divisions, parent and related companies, suppliers, printers and advertising, promotional and judging agencies (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) are eligible to submit.

Submission Period: Submissions will be accepted between May 1, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and June 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the “Submission Period”).

How to Enter: Parents or legal guardians of children between kindergarten and eighth grade may ask their child to create an original drawing that thanks frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Parents can visit ajc.com/artfromtheheart (“Website”) during the Submission Period and follow-the instructions to submit an electronic copy of their child’s drawing (“Submission”). Submission must be responsive to the call to action, and must be hand drawn. The newspaper may publish work online and in a print section. There is a chance the art may also be displayed in a museum exhibition later. There is no monetary prize. It is not a sweepstakes nor competition.

Void outside of Georgia and where prohibited by law. You may upload as many Submissions as you like, however each Submission must be unique. Throughout the Submission Period, representatives of Sponsor will review Submissions and will select Submissions to be featured on the Website and in a print section of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sponsor reserves the right to not select any Submission for consideration for any reason.

Submission Requirements: Submissions must (i) be entrant’s child’s own original work that is not a photograph and does not reference child’s name (ii) cannot be previously published or submitted in connection with any other promotion, and (iii) not contain any content that contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission; contains any personal identification, such as personal names or email addresses; nor can it defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or property rights or any other third party rights, contains copyrighted materials owned by others; contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, or other indicia identifying any person, including without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission; contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead; and/or violates and law.

License/Use of Photos: By uploading a Submission, and to the extent allowed by law, you grant Sponsor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and their designees a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive, sub licensable, unconditional and transferable license to edit, modify, cut, rearrange, add to, delete from, reproduce, encode, store, modify, copy, transmit, publish, post, broadcast, display, adapt, exhibit and/or otherwise use or reuse your entry, name, Submission, and biographical material including, but not limited to, all materials submitted in connection with the Promotion in any and all media, throughout the world, and in any manner, for trade, advertising, promotional, commercial, or any other purposes without further review, notice, approval, consideration, or compensation to entrant or any third party.

General Conditions: Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, or undelivered Submissions; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, typographical, or otherwise. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants' or to any other person's computer or printer related to or resulting from participating in this Promotion or downloading materials from or use of the website. By participating, you agree (i) to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and the decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding, and (ii) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and their subsidiaries, affiliates, retailers, and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, “Released Parties”) against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Promotion. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Sponsored by Cox Enterprises, Inc., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 223 Perimeter Center Parkway, Atlanta, Ga. 30346. You understand that you are providing your information to the Promotion Entities.

Abbreviated Terms

Submission ends June 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Open to legal U.S. residents who reside in Georgia, are 18+, and the parent or guardian of a child between the grades Kindergarten and Eighth Grade. Subject to complete Terms and Conditions, available at ajc.com/artfromtheheart. Sponsor: Cox Enterprises, Inc.