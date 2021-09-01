These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this September

If you’re looking for a new job in September, you’ll find seasonal openings as well as permanent gigs in jobs ranging from scare actors to RNs.
Check out the following metro Atlanta companies that are making big hires this September:
Six Flags Over Georgia
Want to spend your time scaring people and getting paid for it? Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring scare actors, specialty acts and special effects makeup artists for its annual Fright Fest event. You’ll need to be at least 16 years old, and you may be able to earn a bonus of 15 percent of your total wages if you’re hired by Oct. 11 and work through Oct. 31.
To apply for these jobs, click here or text SCARE to 220-MONSTER.
Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center
Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center is hosting a job fair to fill lots of positions including those for RNs, LPNs, CNA, a dietitian, security officer, maintenance tech and more. Visit the center at 1821 Anderson Ave. NW, Atlanta, 30314 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 15 to attend the fair. Open interviews will be held in a socially distanced setting, and you should bring your mask, ID and credentials. Benefits include health insurance and sign-on bonuses.
Click here for more information or call 404-794-2477.
Georgia Cyber Academy
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for online education has increased, making it no surprise that Georgia Cyber Academy, an online public school, is looking to fill several positions. Openings include jobs for teachers in grades K-12 as well as a speech pathologist, academic intervention specialists, human resource director and benefits coordinator.
Click here to view all available openings and to apply online.
Publix
Publix is hosting a hiring event for warehouse selectors from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 at its Atlanta Distribution Center, 455 Hurricane Trail, Dacula. After training, the standard base pay is $21.85 per hour with the potential to earn more. You’ll need to be able to meet specific physical requirements to be hired, and perks include tuition benefits and a health, vision and dental plan with prescription benefits.
You can apply online, and walk-ins are also welcome.