These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this September

Click here for more information or call 404-794-2477.

Georgia Cyber Academy

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for online education has increased, making it no surprise that Georgia Cyber Academy, an online public school, is looking to fill several positions. Openings include jobs for teachers in grades K-12 as well as a speech pathologist, academic intervention specialists, human resource director and benefits coordinator.

Click here to view all available openings and to apply online.

Publix

Publix is hosting a hiring event for warehouse selectors from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 at its Atlanta Distribution Center, 455 Hurricane Trail, Dacula. After training, the standard base pay is $21.85 per hour with the potential to earn more. You’ll need to be able to meet specific physical requirements to be hired, and perks include tuition benefits and a health, vision and dental plan with prescription benefits.

You can apply online, and walk-ins are also welcome.