These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this January

The hiring events will let you learn more about the opportunities, interview and possibly receive an on-the-spot offer. They’ll be held from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 as well as from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Head to Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, and enter through the third base gate. The hiring event will be held in the Infiniti Club. You’ll need to wear a face mask and bring two legal forms of ID.

Micro Center

Computer and electronics retailer Micro Center is hosting hiring fairs at two locations in January to hire for several positions. They’re looking to fill jobs on the sales floor and in customer service, as well as warehouse workers and technicians.

Job fairs will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the stores in Gwinnett Prado Shopping Center, 2340 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth and Powers Ferry Plaza, 1275 Powers Ferry Road, Suite 50, Marietta. Walk-ins are welcome, but applying in advance is strongly encouraged. Offers may be made on the spot.

MARTA

MARTA is hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians this January and is hosting a hiring event to fill these jobs. Full-time and part-time positions are open, and a $3,000 sign-on bonus is available.

If you’re interested in one of these jobs, attend the job fair from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Jan. 8 at MARTA Headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. Bring your resume, two forms of ID including a valid driver’s license and your passport or Social Security card. Casual dress is fine, but you should look presentable and wear a mask.