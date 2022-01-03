These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this January

Looking to start the new year out in a new job? You’ll find numerous metro Atlanta job openings, including ones in retail, sales and hospitality.
Check out the following metro Atlanta employers making big hires this January:
City of East Point
The city of East Point is looking to fill positions including those for firefighters, police officers, 911 operators, laborers, recreation leaders and water meter mechanics. Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance as well as paid time off, sick leave and annual leave.
If you’re interested in any of the jobs, you can attend a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 at Jefferson Park Recreation Center, 1431 Norman Berry Drive, East Point.
Delaware North Sportservice
If working at Truist Park on game day sounds like the job for you, you’ll want to attend one of Delaware North Sportservice’s upcoming hiring events. The company, which handles concessions for Truist Park, is looking to immediately hire restaurant servers, cooks, concessions managers, sous chefs and more.
The hiring events will let you learn more about the opportunities, interview and possibly receive an on-the-spot offer. They’ll be held from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 as well as from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Head to Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, and enter through the third base gate. The hiring event will be held in the Infiniti Club. You’ll need to wear a face mask and bring two legal forms of ID.
Micro Center
Computer and electronics retailer Micro Center is hosting hiring fairs at two locations in January to hire for several positions. They’re looking to fill jobs on the sales floor and in customer service, as well as warehouse workers and technicians.
Job fairs will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the stores in Gwinnett Prado Shopping Center, 2340 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth and Powers Ferry Plaza, 1275 Powers Ferry Road, Suite 50, Marietta. Walk-ins are welcome, but applying in advance is strongly encouraged. Offers may be made on the spot.
MARTA
MARTA is hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians this January and is hosting a hiring event to fill these jobs. Full-time and part-time positions are open, and a $3,000 sign-on bonus is available.
If you’re interested in one of these jobs, attend the job fair from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Jan. 8 at MARTA Headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. Bring your resume, two forms of ID including a valid driver’s license and your passport or Social Security card. Casual dress is fine, but you should look presentable and wear a mask.
