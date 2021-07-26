Georgia Ports post record fiscal year for traffic

The authority has scrambled to hire trained workers and to purchase new equipment.

The current workforce of about 1,500 includes more than 100 new employees added during the past year, said Griff Lynch, executive director of the authority. Despite the added hands, employees on average are working nearly one-third longer than their normal hours, he said.

While it’s too early to say how strong the usual stocking-up-for-Christmas shipments will be, demand has been hectic enough to create a queue of ships in the harbor waiting to dock and unload. On Monday, 14 vessels were in the line, waiting an average of a day and a half to reach dock, Lynch said.

Officials said the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, underway since 2015, is now nearly 90% complete. The project, which will be completed by year’s end, will deepen the channels to permit the most massive ships to move in and out of the port with fewer worries about tides.