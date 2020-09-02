Coca-Cola discloses package for workers who volunteer to leave

To qualify for the package, employees must have been hired by Sept. 1, 2017, working at least 30 hours a week, with some exceptions.

Full-time employees in job grades 1 through 12 would get a lump payment equal to two times their weekly base salary multiplied by their years of service, plus 20%. The company will pay the equivalent of at least 12 weeks of salary but won’t exceed 52 weeks, plus 20%.

Full timers in job grades 13 and 14 would receive a payment equal to 12 months of base salary, plus 20%. Those in grades 15 through 17 would get a payout equal to 18 months of base salary, plus 20%.

Part-time employees working at least 30 hours a week would receive a payment equal to their weekly base salary multiplied by their years of service — with a minimum payment of 2 weeks and and a maximum of 12 weeks — plus 20%.

BOX TEXT

MORE DETAILS

Some past job cuts at Coca-Cola

2000: About 5,200 jobs, more than a third of them in metro Atlanta

2003: 1,000 jobs, half of them in Atlanta

2015: 1,800 jobs, nearly a third of them in Atlanta

2017: 1,200 jobs, many of them local