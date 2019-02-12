Experience the Battle of Atlanta for its 157th anniversary

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s interactive feature “The War in Our Backyards” tells the story of that battle, and how it was fought in places that are lived on, worked at and tread upon by thousands of unsuspecting Atlantans each day.

With detailed interactive maps of the battle sites overlaid on maps of modern-day Atlanta, the presentation lets readers explore the geography of what happened then with what's there today. Other interactives and a five-part narrative describe the battle and place its impact in historical context.

The Battle of Atlanta was fought July 22, 1864 — 157 years ago Thursday. A preliminary engagement, the Battle of Peachtree Creek, was fought two days earlier, 157 years ago Tuesday. “The War in Our Backyards” features both encounters, as well as the subsequent Battle of Jonesboro.

First published in 2014 for the battle’s 150th anniversary, the interactive is a permanent feature on ajc.com and was updated for the 2018 anniversary.