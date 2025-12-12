Future Yellow Jackets: A final look at Georgia Tech football signees

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty had 21 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs, averaged 35.7 yards on 30 punts (placing 13 inside the 20), made 15 extra points and went 2-for-5 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity ended its season at 7-5.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had six tackles and a quarterback hurry in Carrollton’s win over North Gwinnett on Dec. 5. Carrollton (14-0) plays Buford on Tuesday in the Class 6A state championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis had 34 catches for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. Parker ended its season at 8-4.

LJ Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity had 46 tackles (three for a loss), two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense this season. He also was 53-for-100 passing for 837 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, had 102 rushes for 665 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught six passes for 72 yards on offense. Madison County ended its season at 6-6.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers helped the East Coweta offense rush for 147.4 yards per game and total 358.8 yards per game. East Coweta ended its season at 4-8.

Chris Hewitt Jr. (WR; Towson, Maryland): Hewitt had eight catches for 109 yards in a touchdown over eight games this season. He also had 31 tackles on defense for the Cardinals who went 6-4 this season.

Kealan Jones (S; Sprayberry): Jones had 33 tackles (two for a loss) for Sprayberry, which went 9-2 this season. He also had a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown and recovered three fumbles. On offense, Jones ran the ball 40 times for 443 yards and scored seven touchdowns, and also caught 10 passes for 215 yards and a score.

Coi Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 57 receptions for 795 yards and six touchdowns and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (8-5) faces Jones on Saturday in Florida’s Class 4A state championship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Krew Moledor (OL; Gainesville): Moledor is part of a 12-2 Gainesville team that plays Thomas County Central on Wednesday in the Class 5A state championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Red Elephants are rushing for 264.1 yards per game and totaling 453.8 yards of offense per game.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has recorded 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry in seven games. American Heritage (8-5) faces Jones on Saturday in Florida’s Class 4A state championship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

