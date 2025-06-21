Two Georgia Tech programs have gained a member of their respective 2026 recruiting classes.

Jack Richerson, a tight end and defensive end, and a pitcher and infielder at Marist, announced Friday on his Instagram page that he committed to Tech. Richerson plans to play football and baseball for the Yellow Jackets.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end on the football field, Richerson is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has nearly 10 football scholarship offers.