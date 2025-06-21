Georgia Tech
Two-sport Marist standout commits to Georgia Tech

Jack Richerson, in the 2026 recruiting class, plans to play football and baseball for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

1 minute ago

Two Georgia Tech programs have gained a member of their respective 2026 recruiting classes.

Jack Richerson, a tight end and defensive end, and a pitcher and infielder at Marist, announced Friday on his Instagram page that he committed to Tech. Richerson plans to play football and baseball for the Yellow Jackets.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end on the football field, Richerson is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has nearly 10 football scholarship offers.

Richerson joins punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 11th among ACC programs and 31st nationally.

