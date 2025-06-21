Two Georgia Tech programs have gained a member of their respective 2026 recruiting classes.
Jack Richerson, a tight end and defensive end, and a pitcher and infielder at Marist, announced Friday on his Instagram page that he committed to Tech. Richerson plans to play football and baseball for the Yellow Jackets.
A 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end on the football field, Richerson is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has nearly 10 football scholarship offers.
Richerson joins punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.
Tech’s recruiting class ranks 11th among ACC programs and 31st nationally.
