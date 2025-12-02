Sprayberry safety flips from Georgia to Georgia Tech

Kealan Jones, a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, announced via Instagram on Monday that he is now committed to Tech. Jones had been committed to Georgia since April.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior at Sprayberry High School, Jones reportedly has 25 scholarship offers and is considered a top-50 safety in the nation.

“There’s not a lot of guys who have his size and his mobility,” Sprayberry coach Pete Fominaya told DawgNation in April. “In high school, a kid like that who is right around 200 pounds and runs the way he does is going to be a linebacker. But because he’s so skilled, he can play anywhere in that secondary. He gives you so many different options. I’m really impressed with his foot speed for being a kid that is so strong. Really impressed with the way he can move laterally and cover ground. He’s just a really smooth athlete. He’s not only physically gifted with his great size and strength, but he’s just really a fluid athlete for that size.”

Jones had 33 tackles (two for a loss) for Sprayberry, which went 9-2 this season. He also had a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown and recovered three fumbles. On offense, Jones ran the ball 40 times for 443 yards and scored seven touchdowns, and also caught 10 passes for 215 yards and a score.

Jones is the 20th commit in Tech’s 2025 signing class ahead of signing day Wednesday, a class ranked No. 42 overall and 12th in the ACC. Jones joins fellow defensive backs Isaac Obrokta (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Fla.); linebackers Braylon Outlaw (Pike Road, Ala.), CJ Gamble (Carrollton), Kymani Morales (Plantation, Fla.); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); wide receivers Jeremy Winston (Rome), Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Ala.), Jeffar Jean-Noel (Plantation, Fla.), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee) and Darnell Collins (Rome); defensive linemen Amier Clarke (Kissimmee, Fla.), Alex Willis (Orlando, Fla.), Freddie Wilson (Port Orange, Fla.); tight ends Jack Richerson (Marist) and Nathan Agyemang (Kell) and offensive linemen Courtlin and Courtney Heard of East Coweta.