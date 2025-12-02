Georgia Tech Logo
Sprayberry safety flips from Georgia to Georgia Tech

Kealan Jones had been committed to Georgia since April.
Sprayberry High School safety Kealan Jones has made his college decision. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNaiton)
50 minutes ago

Georgia Tech received some more positive recruiting news Monday, winning an in-state battle for one of the state’s top players.

Kealan Jones, a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, announced via Instagram on Monday that he is now committed to Tech. Jones had been committed to Georgia since April.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior at Sprayberry High School, Jones reportedly has 25 scholarship offers and is considered a top-50 safety in the nation.

“There’s not a lot of guys who have his size and his mobility,” Sprayberry coach Pete Fominaya told DawgNation in April. “In high school, a kid like that who is right around 200 pounds and runs the way he does is going to be a linebacker. But because he’s so skilled, he can play anywhere in that secondary. He gives you so many different options. I’m really impressed with his foot speed for being a kid that is so strong. Really impressed with the way he can move laterally and cover ground. He’s just a really smooth athlete. He’s not only physically gifted with his great size and strength, but he’s just really a fluid athlete for that size.”

Jones had 33 tackles (two for a loss) for Sprayberry, which went 9-2 this season. He also had a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown and recovered three fumbles. On offense, Jones ran the ball 40 times for 443 yards and scored seven touchdowns, and also caught 10 passes for 215 yards and a score.

Jones is the 20th commit in Tech’s 2025 signing class ahead of signing day Wednesday, a class ranked No. 42 overall and 12th in the ACC. Jones joins fellow defensive backs Isaac Obrokta (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Fla.); linebackers Braylon Outlaw (Pike Road, Ala.), CJ Gamble (Carrollton), Kymani Morales (Plantation, Fla.); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); wide receivers Jeremy Winston (Rome), Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Ala.), Jeffar Jean-Noel (Plantation, Fla.), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee) and Darnell Collins (Rome); defensive linemen Amier Clarke (Kissimmee, Fla.), Alex Willis (Orlando, Fla.), Freddie Wilson (Port Orange, Fla.); tight ends Jack Richerson (Marist) and Nathan Agyemang (Kell) and offensive linemen Courtlin and Courtney Heard of East Coweta.

