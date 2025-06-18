Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee wide receiver commits to Georgia Tech

Isaac Obrotka is the 12th commit for the Yellow Jackets’ 2026 class.
1 hour ago

On Wednesday, Georgia Tech picked up its 12th commitment toward its 2026 class.

On3 reported Isaac Obrotka, a 6-foot, 176-pound wide receiver, has pledged to play for the Yellow Jackets next season. Obrotka is an unranked prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Obrotka is a rising senior at the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School and chose Tech over Florida State. He took official recruiting visits to both schools.

As a junior at the First Academy in Orlando, Florida, in 2024, Obrotka made 18 catches for 185 yards and scored a touchdown in six games.

Obrotka joins defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando), offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High), Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta), wide receivers Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome), running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona), defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida) and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ‘26 recruiting class.

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 42nd nationally.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

