On Wednesday, Georgia Tech picked up its 12th commitment toward its 2026 class.

On3 reported Isaac Obrotka, a 6-foot, 176-pound wide receiver, has pledged to play for the Yellow Jackets next season. Obrotka is an unranked prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Obrotka is a rising senior at the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School and chose Tech over Florida State. He took official recruiting visits to both schools.