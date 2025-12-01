Alabama linebacker commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before the start of the final regular-season home game against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 22, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Braylon Outlaw, a linebacker from Alabama, announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to join the Yellow Jackets for the 2026 season. Outlaw is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

A senior at Pike Road High School in Alabama, Outlaw (6-foot, 215 pounds) had been committed to Tennessee since November 2024. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech the weekend of Oct. 24 and backed off his commitment to the Volunteers on Oct. 29. Outlaw has nearly 20 scholarship offers.

Outlaw made 81 tackles (nine for a loss) this season for Pike Road which went 10-3. He also recorded two sacks and four quarterback hurries, had three interceptions and forced a fumble. As a junior, Outlaw recorded 172 tackles (eight for a loss), had two sacks and two interceptions.

This past season Outlaw also had 249 rushing yards on 27 carries and scored nine touchdowns.

Outlaw is the 19th commit in Tech’s 2025 signing class ahead of signing day Wednesday, a class ranked No. 47 overall and 12th in the ACC. Outlaw joins fellow linebackers CJ Gamble (Carrollton), Kymani Morales (Plantation, Fla.); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); wide receivers Jeremy Winston (Rome), Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Ala.), Jeffar Jean-Noel (Plantation, Fla.), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee) and Darnell Collins (Rome); defensive backs Isaac Obrokta (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Fla.): defensive linemen Amier Clarke (Kissimmee, Fla.), Alex Willis (Orlando, Fla.), Freddie Wilson (Port Orange, Fla.); tight ends Jack Richerson (Marist) and Nathan Agyemang (Kell) and offensive linemen Courtlin and Courtney Heard of East Coweta.