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Georgia football hosts 16 official visitors on a big recruiting weekend

The Bulldogs will host 12 undecided targets that could define the 2027 class, as well as 4 verbal commits.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a call by a fellow Georgia coach during the fourth quarter against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a call by a fellow Georgia coach during the fourth quarter against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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53 minutes ago

With the addition of 3-star DL Waylon Wooten this week, the Georgia football program has eight public commitments for 2027. The goal for this weekend is to get that number up to 10 and also stack up a few more silent commitments for the class.

There are 16 official visitors expected in Athens this weekend. That number will include half of those eight public commitments and a 5-star unofficial visitor. These solid verbal commits will be vital peer-to-peer recruiters for the Bulldogs this weekend.

Official visitorRankingsResidesStatus
5-star Jaxon DollarNo. 2 TE/No. 33Denver, NCUGA
4-star Kelsey AdamsNo. 11 OT/No. 118Fairburn, Ga.UGA
3-star Noah ParkerNo. 61 RB/No. 815Montezuma, Ga.UGA
3-star Temorris Campbell Jr. No. 72 LB/No. 849Opa Locka, Fla.UGA

Kemon Spell, the 5-star running back commit, will also be in town on an unofficial visit. He will return next weekend for his official visit. The nation’s No. 1 RB prospect not only anchors this class, but he’s been extremely active behind the scenes working to bring other recruits on board.

Adams is the only verbal who is still entertaining other schools. He’s told DawgNation there’s no clear No. 2 challenger to UGA, but that doesn’t mean the program won’t try to get him to completely shut down his recruitment this weekend.

Campbell committed to UGA earlier this month. Parker has publicly shut down his process. Dollar, one of the two 5-star commits in this class, chose the Bulldogs in April.

4-star TE Jaxon Dollar was at Sanford Stadium for G-Day to watch the annual spring scrimmage between the Red and Black teams on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
4-star TE Jaxon Dollar was at Sanford Stadium for G-Day to watch the annual spring scrimmage between the Red and Black teams on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Georgia football recruiting: The 12 targets in town

It makes sense to present the table stakes for the weekend and quickly chronicle all 12 OVs.

Here’s a full list of all the non-UGA commits in town for the weekend.

Official visitorRankingsResidesStatus
5-star Marcus Fakatou*No. 2 DL/No. 32Chatsworth, Calif.None
4-star Kasi CurrieNo. 5 DL/No. 55Chatsworth, Calif.None
4-star Chance GilbertNo. 4 CB/No. 56Sharpsburg, Ga.None
4-star Seth TillmanNo. 15 DL/No. 123Rock Hill, SCNone
4-star Davion JonesNo. 10 S/No. 153Charlotte, NCNone
4-star Joakim GoudaNo. 14 LB/No. 193Powder SpringsNone
4-star Sean GreenNo. 36 WR/No. 290KingslandNone
4-star Jamir DeanNo. 50 WR/No. 383Alcoa, Tenn. PSU
3-star Antwan McKoyNo. 51 DL/No. 438St. Paul’s, NCNone
3-star Taurean RawlinsNo. 58 WR/No. 478Sandy SpringsNone
3-star DJ DotsonNo. 75 OT/No. 849Hattiesburg, Miss.None
3-star Olayiwola Oreofeoluwa TaiwoNo. 101 EDGE/No. 1330HamptonNone
*Visit goes from May 31-June 2

Optimal scenario: Currie or Fakatou. Dean and Rawlins. Gilbert and Gouda. McKoy and Tillman. Anything else would be gravy.

Likely scenario: The Bulldogs put up a stout effort for both Currie and Fakatou, but eventually tap out of the high-stakes bidding to come later this month. Those term sheets will be pricey. They nail down one of their WR signees this weekend. Dotson, Gilbert, Gouda, Dotson and Taiwo all eventually chose UGA. They eventually win the battle for both McKoy and Tillman.

What has to happen: Gouda and Gilbert are true building blocks. The Dawgs need to make sure they don’t lose either of those two. Currie or Fakatou would be elite, but that doesn’t seem realistic. Signing both McKoy and Tillman would ease the losses there. The Dawgs need to come away from this weekend with at least one of these three major targets at receiver.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

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