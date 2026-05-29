Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football hosts 16 official visitors on a big recruiting weekend The Bulldogs will host 12 undecided targets that could define the 2027 class, as well as 4 verbal commits. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a call by a fellow Georgia coach during the fourth quarter against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 53 minutes ago Share

With the addition of 3-star DL Waylon Wooten this week, the Georgia football program has eight public commitments for 2027. The goal for this weekend is to get that number up to 10 and also stack up a few more silent commitments for the class. There are 16 official visitors expected in Athens this weekend. That number will include half of those eight public commitments and a 5-star unofficial visitor. These solid verbal commits will be vital peer-to-peer recruiters for the Bulldogs this weekend.

Official visitor Rankings Resides Status 5-star Jaxon Dollar No. 2 TE/No. 33 Denver, NC UGA 4-star Kelsey Adams No. 11 OT/No. 118 Fairburn, Ga. UGA 3-star Noah Parker No. 61 RB/No. 815 Montezuma, Ga. UGA 3-star Temorris Campbell Jr. No. 72 LB/No. 849 Opa Locka, Fla. UGA Kemon Spell, the 5-star running back commit, will also be in town on an unofficial visit. He will return next weekend for his official visit. The nation’s No. 1 RB prospect not only anchors this class, but he’s been extremely active behind the scenes working to bring other recruits on board. Adams is the only verbal who is still entertaining other schools. He’s told DawgNation there’s no clear No. 2 challenger to UGA, but that doesn’t mean the program won’t try to get him to completely shut down his recruitment this weekend. Campbell committed to UGA earlier this month. Parker has publicly shut down his process. Dollar, one of the two 5-star commits in this class, chose the Bulldogs in April.

4-star TE Jaxon Dollar was at Sanford Stadium for G-Day to watch the annual spring scrimmage between the Red and Black teams on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Georgia football recruiting: The 12 targets in town It makes sense to present the table stakes for the weekend and quickly chronicle all 12 OVs. Georgia will host 5-star DL Marcus Fakatou on Sunday. The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder is at Ohio State right now, but we’re lumping him in with the weekend. Fakatou, as it stands today, is one of only three 5-star targets who still have an official visit scheduled to UGA. He’s the No. 2 DL prospect in this class.

Kasi Currie, the nation’s No. 4 DL, plays for the same high school team as Fakatou. Those two present the best chance for Georgia to sign an elite DL target in 2027. Both of these recruitments will be NIL-driven. There are big spending and big developing programs like Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State and Texas involved. The Bulldogs are not seen as the team to beat for either DL, but they can alter the trajectory of one of those recruitments with a strong official. These are recruitments the Bulldogs will have to pay for to win. There will be no big Kirby Smart discounts applied here.

Georgia is set to host only nine official visitors over the next month who are ranked among the nation’s Top 100 recruits. It will host five of those prospects this weekend. That stat best illustrates how times are changing in the NIL and revenue-share era. Did the Bulldogs ever sign all the 5-stars? No. Did they always get the ones they really liked on campus? Yes.

The Bulldogs have just two defensive commitments for the class. They host two of their biggest defensive targets for the 2027 cycle this weekend. Those are both in-state prospects in 4-star CB Chance Gilbert and 4-star LB Joakim Gouda. Georgia has been the leader or the team to beat for both. There’s no successful outcome for UGA this weekend that does not involve that duo eventually signing. Gilbert told DawgNation earlier this month that UGA was his outright leader.

The weekend also presents an ideal opportunity to bolster the defensive front. Currie, Fakatou and Gouda aren’t the only top targets. 4-star South Carolina DL Seth Tillman has long had UGA as one of his top schools, if not the outright leader. South Carolina and Michigan continue to push. 3-star North Carolina DL Antwan McKoy has an 84-inch wingspan and size 17 feet. He’s boiled down his recruitment to a UGA vs. South Carolina battle.

Penn State commit Jamir Dean is the lone flip target. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has competed in the Tennessee state championships in the decathlon. He’s a strong high jumper who also cracked the career 1,000-point mark in basketball. The 4-star even ran a 10.69 in the 100. Mix that in with 11 touchdown catches for a state championship team and there’s a lot of juice there. Dean changed out a scheduled Arkansas official to hang in Athens. There’s a lot of buzz around him and the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will also host a pair of in-state WRs in 4-star Sean Green and 3-star Taurean Rawlins. The Bulldogs are in a good place with Rawlins. They are jousting with FSU for Green. There is chatter about Green eventually choosing FSU, but it feels a tad overcooked. Elyiss Williams, his former high school teammate, will host him this weekend. Green told DawgNation that he plans to visit UGA, FSU and Virginia before making a commitment. If the Bulldogs nail down an eventual commitment from two of these three receivers, that would make receivers coach James Coley very happy.

4-star DB Davion Jones has the Bulldogs among his final five. He’s already taken an official to Indiana. Auburn, LSU and South Carolina are still to come. He’s the No. 10 safety nationally and as an ideal nickel. Dean is most familiar with South Carolina at this point, but UGA’s NFL development has his attention.

The chances of 3-star Mississippi tackle DJ Dotson choosing UGA are higher than most think. Lovejoy edge Olayiwola Oreofeoluwa Taiwo is an intriguing eval for first-year edge coach Larry Knight. The Dawgs are battling Rutgers, Kansas, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest for his commitment at this time. Here’s a full list of all the non-UGA commits in town for the weekend. Official visitor Rankings Resides Status 5-star Marcus Fakatou* No. 2 DL/No. 32 Chatsworth, Calif. None 4-star Kasi Currie No. 5 DL/No. 55 Chatsworth, Calif. None 4-star Chance Gilbert No. 4 CB/No. 56 Sharpsburg, Ga. None 4-star Seth Tillman No. 15 DL/No. 123 Rock Hill, SC None 4-star Davion Jones No. 10 S/No. 153 Charlotte, NC None 4-star Joakim Gouda No. 14 LB/No. 193 Powder Springs None 4-star Sean Green No. 36 WR/No. 290 Kingsland None 4-star Jamir Dean No. 50 WR/No. 383 Alcoa, Tenn. PSU 3-star Antwan McKoy No. 51 DL/No. 438 St. Paul’s, NC None 3-star Taurean Rawlins No. 58 WR/No. 478 Sandy Springs None 3-star DJ Dotson No. 75 OT/No. 849 Hattiesburg, Miss. None 3-star Olayiwola Oreofeoluwa Taiwo No. 101 EDGE/No. 1330 Hampton None *Visit goes from May 31-June 2 Optimal scenario: Currie or Fakatou. Dean and Rawlins. Gilbert and Gouda. McKoy and Tillman. Anything else would be gravy.