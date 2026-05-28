Georgia Tech What to know about Georgia Tech baseball’s opponents in Atlanta Regional The Yellow Jackets host Oklahoma, The Citadel and Illinois Chicago. Georgia Tech and Will Baker — pictured after hitting a home run against Georgia in April — will host three teams this weekend in the Atlanta Regional: Oklahoma, The Citadel and Illinois Chicago. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 15 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech baseball will host the Atlanta Regional this weekend, with Oklahoma, The Citadel and Illinois Chicago coming to Atlanta. Here are some key things fans should know about each team the region’s top-seeded team, the Yellow Jackets, may face ahead of Friday’s opening games.

No. 4 seed Illinois Chicago (27-27-1) The Jackets’ opponent Friday in the initial game of the Atlanta Regional sports the lowest RPI (227) and strength of schedule (No. 288) of the four teams. The Flames also ended nonconference play 8-19-1 and suffered a four-game sweep from SEC basement dweller Missouri but bounced back to win their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title. First baseman Ashton Kampa is the powerhouse of the Flames’ offense, earning MVC Newcomer of the Year honors. He slashed .377/.734/.426 and mashed 16 home runs. The junior also struck out just 19 times across 183 at-bats in the regular season and MVC Tournament.

No. 3 seed The Citadel (35-24) In the Southern Conference Tournament, The Citadel stunned top-seeded Mercer and knocked off No. 3 seed Samford to win its first tournament title.