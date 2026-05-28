What to know about Georgia Tech baseball’s opponents in Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech baseball will host the Atlanta Regional this weekend, with Oklahoma, The Citadel and Illinois Chicago coming to Atlanta.
Here are some key things fans should know about each team the region’s top-seeded team, the Yellow Jackets, may face ahead of Friday’s opening games.
No. 4 seed Illinois Chicago (27-27-1)
The Jackets’ opponent Friday in the initial game of the Atlanta Regional sports the lowest RPI (227) and strength of schedule (No. 288) of the four teams. The Flames also ended nonconference play 8-19-1 and suffered a four-game sweep from SEC basement dweller Missouri but bounced back to win their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title.
First baseman Ashton Kampa is the powerhouse of the Flames’ offense, earning MVC Newcomer of the Year honors. He slashed .377/.734/.426 and mashed 16 home runs.
The junior also struck out just 19 times across 183 at-bats in the regular season and MVC Tournament.
No. 3 seed The Citadel (35-24)
In the Southern Conference Tournament, The Citadel stunned top-seeded Mercer and knocked off No. 3 seed Samford to win its first tournament title.
Expect the Bulldogs to play small ball, as they enter the NCAA Tournament leading the nation in sacrifice bunts with 74. They also have hit just 38 home runs and sport a .275 team batting average, the 170th-best in Division I.
Two-way player Michael Gibson leads The Citadel in batting average (.394) and accounts for the third-most innings pitched with 48⅓.
No. 2 seed Oklahoma (32-21)
While the Sooners’ pitching staff enters the NCAA Tournament with a 5.33 earned-run average, the 98th-best in Division I, the team’s arms give up the 19th-fewest hits per nine innings at 7.97.
Oklahoma also likes to move its runners on the basepaths. The Sooners average the 34th-most stolen bases per game (2.15), and star outfielder Dasan Harris has stolen a base successfully on 16 of 17 attempts.
Despite hitting .280 — the 138th-best batting average in Division I — and totaling 477 hits — the 209th-most in Division I — the Sooners recorded the 18th-most triples with 17.