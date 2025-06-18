Georgia Tech has added a linebacker to its 2026 recruiting class.

Kymani Morales, a 6-foot, 195-pounder, announced Wednesday on his social media pages that he has committed to Tech. Morales was previously committed to Central Florida.

A rising senior at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Morales originally committed to UCF in March. He has since taken official recruiting visits to UCF, South Florida and Tech.