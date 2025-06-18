Georgia Tech
Florida linebacker, former UCF pledge, commits to Georgia Tech

Considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Kymani Morales has 15 scholarship offers.
Georgia Tech's mascot, Buzz, jumps off from Ramblin' Wreck outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia Tech's mascot, Buzz, jumps off from Ramblin' Wreck outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
47 minutes ago

Georgia Tech has added a linebacker to its 2026 recruiting class.

Kymani Morales, a 6-foot, 195-pounder, announced Wednesday on his social media pages that he has committed to Tech. Morales was previously committed to Central Florida.

A rising senior at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Morales originally committed to UCF in March. He has since taken official recruiting visits to UCF, South Florida and Tech.

Morales made 126 tackles (18 for a loss) as a junior in 2024 while winning a state championship. He also recorded three sacks and caused a fumble. In 2023, Morales made 62 tackles (13 for a loss) and a team-high 12 sacks.

Considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Morales has 15 scholarship offers.

Morales joins defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando), offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta), wide receivers Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome), running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona), defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida) and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ‘26 recruiting class.

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 36th nationally.

