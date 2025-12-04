Alabama defensive lineman picks Georgia Tech over ACC rival

The Georgia Tech football program picked up its third commitment of the day Thursday when Jordan Woods announced his commitment to play for the Yellow Jackets. Tech also officially announced the signing of Woods on Thursday.
A 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman, Woods chose Tech over North Carolina State. He had previously been committed to Jacksonville State.
Woods has more than 20 scholarship offers and is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. As a senior at Pell City High School in Pell City, Alabama, Woods had 34 tackles (eight for a loss) and four sacks.
Woods, Morrow defensive lineman Christian Speakman and Gainesville offensive lineman Krew Moledor all committed to and signed with Tech on Thursday and joined 20 players who officially signed with Tech on Wednesday. Tech’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked 42nd nationally by the 247Sports Composite and ninth among 17 ACC teams.