Alabama defensive lineman picks Georgia Tech over ACC rival

Georgia Tech got its third high school commitment of the day from Alabama defensive lineman Anthony Woods, winning a recruiting battle against ACC rival North Carolina State.

The Yellow Jackets beat out North Carolina State for Anthony Woods, earning their third commitment of the day.

The Georgia Tech football program picked up its third commitment of the day Thursday when Jordan Woods announced his commitment to play for the Yellow Jackets. Tech also officially announced the signing of Woods on Thursday.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman, Woods chose Tech over North Carolina State. He had previously been committed to Jacksonville State.