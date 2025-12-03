Georgia Tech Georgia Tech signs 20 players Wednesday, but may not be done Tech coach Brent Key: ‘We’re still involved with several people out there.’ Sprayberry safety / running back Kealan Jones, who had been committed to Georgia since April, flipped to Georgia Tech on Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

On Wednesday, Georgia Tech successfully signed all 19 players that were already committed to the program, then added a wide receiver who had been committed elsewhere to round out its class of 20 signees. Coach Brent Key and his staff may not be quite done yet, either.

“I don’t know if we have, or not, completed everything,” Key said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re still involved with several people out there that we could possibly improve our program.” RELATED Haynes King named ACC player of the year Key’s latest signing class wasn’t as robust as the year prior from a ratings standpoint, yet the 20 newcomers are still a quality group that may be expected to be more developmental than immediate-impact type of players because of the makeup of Tech’s program. Tech’s current roster already has 41 freshmen or redshirt-freshmen and 21 players who are sophomore or redshirt-sophomores. The majority of Tech’s signees were considered 3-star prospects by 247Sports Composite. Defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester) and Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) were the lone 4-star recruits. All told, by Wednesday evening Tech’s recruiting class was ranked No. 45 overall and 11th of 17 ACC programs.

“This is a program that I want to be known as a developmental program,” Key said. “We truly take these guys, bring ’em in, we develop these guys when they get here in January or June — and everyone wants to have it now and everyone wants to see these guys, regardless of how they’re rated or ranked or whatnot, come in and play right away.”

The lone surprise of the day came via the signing of wide receiver Chris Hewitt Jr. Hewitt had been committed to Rutgers since January but announced on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after 8 a.m. he was now committed to Tech. Tech officially announced his signing two hours later. Hewitt’s father, Chris Hewitt Sr., is the passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the Indianapolis Colts and was a defensive back at Cincinnati. RELATED Georgia Tech’s Brent Key gets ‘significant’ raise, contract extension Among the prospects who could still choose to sign with Tech in the coming days are defensive linemen Deuce Geralds and Jordan Woods. Geralds (6-2, 275), a senior at Collins Hill High School, was expected to sign with Louisiana State on Wednesday but delayed that decision. On3 reported he now plans to sign Friday with LSU, Tech or Mississippi. Woods (6-4, 220), from Pell City, Alabama, will make his college pick at 2 p.m. Thursday. The 3-star recruit, previously committed to Jacksonville State, will reportedly choose between Tech and North Carolina State.