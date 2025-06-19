Georgia Tech has added a fourth wide receiver to its growing recruiting class.

Kentrell Davis announced Thursday on social media his commitment to Tech. Davis is a 6-foot-3, 170-pound rising senior at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Davis has nearly 30 scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech earlier this week and has scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oregon, Texas A&M and Washington, among others.