Georgia Tech has added a fourth wide receiver to its growing recruiting class.
Kentrell Davis announced Thursday on social media his commitment to Tech. Davis is a 6-foot-3, 170-pound rising senior at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
Considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Davis has nearly 30 scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech earlier this week and has scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oregon, Texas A&M and Washington, among others.
Davis had 39 catches for 536 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. He also recorded 22 tackles and a sack on defense for the Thundering Herd, which won a state championship.
Davis joins linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Fla.), offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta), wide receivers Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome), running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona), defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida) and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ‘26 recruiting class.
Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 36th nationally.
