Louisiana quarterback joins Georgia Tech’s recruiting class

Georgia Tech’s recruiting efforts continued to pay dividends with another late addition.
Tech announced Friday the signing of Cole Bergeron, a quarterback from Louisiana who previously committed to Virginia Tech. Bergeron is considered a 3-star prospect and is ranked the No. 34 quarterback nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
Bergeron reportedly took an official recruiting visit to Tech in May. In August he committed to Virginia Tech but backed off that commitment Monday. Virginia Tech recently hired James Franklin as its new coach after firing Brent Pry earlier this season.
A 6-foot-4, 210-pounder who throws right-handed, Bergeron is a senior at St. Thomas More in Lafayette. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Colorado, Indiana and UCLA were among his scholarship offers.