Louisiana quarterback joins Georgia Tech’s recruiting class

Cole Bergeron, considered a 3-star prospect, had committed to Virginia Tech before flipping to the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key adds another arm to his recruiting class by landing a 3-star quarterback from Louisiana. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s recruiting efforts continued to pay dividends with another late addition.

Tech announced Friday the signing of Cole Bergeron, a quarterback from Louisiana who previously committed to Virginia Tech. Bergeron is considered a 3-star prospect and is ranked the No. 34 quarterback nationally by the 247Sports Composite.

Bergeron reportedly took an official recruiting visit to Tech in May. In August he committed to Virginia Tech but backed off that commitment Monday. Virginia Tech recently hired James Franklin as its new coach after firing Brent Pry earlier this season.

A 6-foot-4, 210-pounder who throws right-handed, Bergeron is a senior at St. Thomas More in Lafayette. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Colorado, Indiana and UCLA were among his scholarship offers.

Alabama defensive lineman picks Georgia Tech over ACC rival

As of Nov. 13, Bergeron had thrown for more than 2,346 yards and completed 27 touchdown passes. As a junior he threw for 1,142 yards and completed 13 touchdowns.

Bergeron is the 24th member of Tech’s 2026 recruiting class, which has now risen to No. 39 nationally and ninth among 17 ACC programs.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

