Georgia Tech picks up third commitment in 2026 class

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key smiles as he answers questions from press members during Georgia Tech's Pro Day in the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key smiles as he answers questions from press members during Georgia Tech's Pro Day in the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
0 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s 2026 signing class continued to grow Saturday with its third commitment.

Ladarrious Crumity announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets. Crumity is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback from Florida.

A rising senior at Madison County High School in Madison, Florida, Crumity is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Crumity is not only the third commit for Tech in 2026 recruiting cycle but also the third cornerback.

Crumity had 35 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery during his junior season at MCHS. He also threw for 635 yards and six touchdowns on offense to go along with 715 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Crumity joins cornerbacks Jaedyn Terry (Manchester) and Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) as part of Tech’s current recruiting class.

Cheerleaders ride the Ramblin' Wreck onto the field during the Spring White and Gold game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field In Atlanta on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Cheerleaders ride the Ramblin' Wreck onto the field during the Spring White and Gold game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field In Atlanta on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

