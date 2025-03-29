Georgia Tech picks up third commitment in 2026 class

Georgia Tech’s 2026 signing class continued to grow Saturday with its third commitment.
Ladarrious Crumity announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets. Crumity is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback from Florida.
A rising senior at Madison County High School in Madison, Florida, Crumity is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Crumity is not only the third commit for Tech in 2026 recruiting cycle but also the third cornerback.
Crumity had 35 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery during his junior season at MCHS. He also threw for 635 yards and six touchdowns on offense to go along with 715 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Crumity joins cornerbacks Jaedyn Terry (Manchester) and Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) as part of Tech’s current recruiting class.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: hshin@ajc.com
Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan
Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.
Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores
THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.
Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.