Georgia Tech picks up third commitment in 2026 class

Georgia Tech’s 2026 signing class continued to grow Saturday with its third commitment.

Ladarrious Crumity announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets. Crumity is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback from Florida.

A rising senior at Madison County High School in Madison, Florida, Crumity is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Crumity is not only the third commit for Tech in 2026 recruiting cycle but also the third cornerback.