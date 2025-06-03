Georgia Tech continued Monday to build its next recruiting class with more in-state talent.
Rome wide receivers Jeremy Winston Jr. (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) and Darnell Collins (6-4, 190), both announced on X, formerly Twitter, that they have committed to Tech.
Winston and Collins are both considered three-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Collins recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries while making 32 receptions for 527 yards and five touchdowns. He made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-region team for defense while Winston was selected on the offense.
Winston had 37 catches for 703 yards for 10 touchdowns as a junior.
Winston and Collins give Tech seven members of its 2025 recruiting class, which includes running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona), defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida) and Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble.
