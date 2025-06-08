Georgia Tech
Heard twins, East Coweta offensive linemen, commit to Georgia Tech

Brothers become 8th and 9th members of Yellow Jackets’ 2026 recruiting class.
Georgia Tech mascot Buzz may have a pair of twin brothers to root on this fall, as East Coweta's Courtlin and Courtney Heard committed to play football for the Yellow Jackets. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech picked up a pair of commitments Sunday in twin brothers Courtlin and Courtney Heard. The Heard brothers are rising seniors at East Coweta High School and are both considered three-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Courtlin (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) has 20 scholarship offers and is considered a top 50 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Courtney (6-6, 290), also an offensive tackle, has a few more than 20 scholarship offers and is ranked the No. 52 player at his position in the ‘26 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Heard brothers were on an official recruiting visit to Tech over the weekend.

Tech now has nine members of its 2026 recruiting class, which includes wide receivers Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome), running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona), defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida) and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton).

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fans react after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 28-23 over Miami. (Photo by Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt is leaving the school for a job at Michigan State. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Anthony Oliver (center) of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's dive team instructs Tyler Guthrie (left) and Michael Mitchell during a recent training session. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

