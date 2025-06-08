Georgia Tech picked up a pair of commitments Sunday in twin brothers Courtlin and Courtney Heard. The Heard brothers are rising seniors at East Coweta High School and are both considered three-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Courtlin (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) has 20 scholarship offers and is considered a top 50 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Courtney (6-6, 290), also an offensive tackle, has a few more than 20 scholarship offers and is ranked the No. 52 player at his position in the ‘26 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Explore Georgia Tech sports

The Heard brothers were on an official recruiting visit to Tech over the weekend.