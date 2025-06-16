Breaking: ICE moves to deport Atlanta-based Hispanic reporter who covered immigration raids
Georgia Tech receives pledge from Florida defensive lineman

Commit is Yellow Jackets’ 11th in 2026 class.
Georgia Tech’s 2026 recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s 2026 recruiting class grew again Monday with a second commitment in as many days.

Alex Willis, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman, pledged Monday to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, according to multiple reports. Willis is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and has received nearly 30 scholarship offers.

A rising senior at The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, Willis took an official recruiting visit to Tech earlier this month. Willis had 31 tackles (six for a loss) in eight games in 2024, to go with three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

ExploreGeorgia Tech continues AD search with revenue-sharing payments on horizon

Willis joins offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High), Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta), wide receivers Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome), running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona), defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida) and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ‘26 recruiting class.

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

