Georgia Tech’s 2026 recruiting class grew again Monday with a second commitment in as many days.

Alex Willis, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman, pledged Monday to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, according to multiple reports. Willis is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and has received nearly 30 scholarship offers.

A rising senior at The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, Willis took an official recruiting visit to Tech earlier this month. Willis had 31 tackles (six for a loss) in eight games in 2024, to go with three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.