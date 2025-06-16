Georgia Tech’s 2026 recruiting class grew again Monday with a second commitment in as many days.
Alex Willis, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman, pledged Monday to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, according to multiple reports. Willis is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and has received nearly 30 scholarship offers.
A rising senior at The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, Willis took an official recruiting visit to Tech earlier this month. Willis had 31 tackles (six for a loss) in eight games in 2024, to go with three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Willis joins offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High), Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta), wide receivers Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome), running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona), defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida) and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ‘26 recruiting class.
Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally.
About the Author
Keep Reading
GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules
Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.
Kirby Smart questioned over quarterback management for the 2025 season
Coach Kirby Smart is already facing some questions about how Georgia has handled the quarterback position entering this upcoming season.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood
Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.
27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration
27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.