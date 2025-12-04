Offensive lineman flips commitment from Louisville to Georgia Tech

Gainesville offensive lineman Krew Moledor (center) sets up for a snap on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Milton High School. Moledor is the third offensive linemen in Tech’s recruiting class. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Krew Moledor is the third offensive linemen in the Yellow Jackets’ recruiting class.

An offensive lineman from Gainesville , Moledor had been committed to Louisville since June until announcing on social media Thursday he now plans to sign with Tech. Tech officially announced Moledor’s addition Thursday afternoon.

Georgia Tech gained another offensive player in its 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Krew Moledor.

A 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, Moledor (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) is the third offensive linemen in Tech’s recruiting class, joining Courtlin and Courtney Heard of East Coweta.

Moledor is part of a 10-2 Gainesville team that plays at Hughes on Friday in the semifinals of the GHSA state playoffs. The Red Elephants are rushing for 273.2 yards per game and totaling 466.9 yards of offense per game.

Moledor became the second commit of the day Thursday for Tech after Christian Speakman, a defensive lineman from Morrow, announced his commitment to play for the Yellow Jackets on Thursday morning. That duo joins 20 players who signed with the program Wednesday.