Blessed Trinity punter commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech strengthened the future of its special teams Friday.
Punter Jonathan Genty announced on social media his commitment to play for the Yellow Jackets starting in 2026. Genty (6-5, 180) is a rising senior at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell.
Genty registered 40 punts as a junior at Blessed Trinity and averaged 35.6 yards per kick. Of those 40 punts, 17 landed inside the 20-yard line.
Kohl’s Kicking considers Genty a 5-star punter, and Chris Sailer Kicker ranks Genty the No. 2-ranked punter in the 2026 class. He finished second at the Vegas XLV national kicking championship in January.
Genty joins linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.
Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 34th nationally.
