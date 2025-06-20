Blessed Trinity punter commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech strengthened the future of its special teams Friday.

Punter Jonathan Genty announced on social media his commitment to play for the Yellow Jackets starting in 2026. Genty (6-5, 180) is a rising senior at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell.

Genty registered 40 punts as a junior at Blessed Trinity and averaged 35.6 yards per kick. Of those 40 punts, 17 landed inside the 20-yard line.