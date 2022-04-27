YVONNE REYNOLDS, ROSWELL

Republicans: wake up, stop pretending racism no longer exists

In this day and age, with such easy access to so much historical information, if you aren’t “woke,” then you’re blissfully ignorant.

Republican lawmakers want to sanitize history to the point where they erase any culpability that white people have when it comes to the way minorities are treated now and were treated in the past. Your God will judge you harshly if you choose to remain willfully ignorant. Centuries of racism, misogyny and bigotry have taken a huge toll on people on the receiving end of these evils.

Not confronting it won’t make it go away. It will only get worse. The more Republicans try to squelch the teaching of our true history, the more those being hurt will push back.

At this point, the future looks bleak. We need to wake up and stop pretending that racism doesn’t exist anymore. Just like “climate change,” we face a dire future when we choose to remain in a state of denial.

