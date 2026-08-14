Elections Georgia 2026 Voter Guide Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Illustration: AJC)

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The AJC’s 2026 Voter Guide keeps you informed about the latest races, candidates and election news across the state. We breakdown where candidates stand on key issues and provide essential voting information. Your vote matters, and we’re here to help you make it count. Jump to Key dates

Statewide races

To confirm your voter registration status, find out where to vote or view sample ballots, go to the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page. Key Dates / Information Election Day Nov. 3 Last day to register to vote Oct. 5 Last day to request absentee ballot Oct. 23 Advance in-person voting Oct. 13 - 30 Poll hours Election Day polling places are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



Early voting polling hours vary by county. Road to November: Who’s on the ballot?

U.S. Senate U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (Republican) U.S. Rep. Mike Collins celebrates with supporters in Jackson, Ga., following his victory in the U.S. Senate primary runoff election on June 16, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Collins is running a MAGA-tinged campaign bolstered by the endorsement of President Donald Trump. The Jackson native, whose father served in Congress for more than a decade, owns and operates a family-founded Middle Georgia trucking business.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (Democrat — Incumbent) U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff waves to the crowd during a rally in Savannah, Ga. on June 27, 2026. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Ossoff first attracted national attention when he came close to flipping Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in a 2017 special election.

A documentary filmmaker who interned for the U.S. Rep. John Lewis and worked as a legislative aide for U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, Ossoff was a virtual unknown when he entered a special election for the U.S. House race in the north Atlanta suburbs. But the vote was seen as an early referendum on Trump’s first term and quickly amassed national attention and money. Ossoff capitalized on both when he launched his 2020 bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Ossoff narrowly defeated Perdue in a 2021 runoff, becoming the first Jewish senator from Georgia and the chamber’s youngest member. In the Senate, Ossoff has built a reputation as an anti-corruption crusader and master at delivering punchy, viral attacks on Trump and Republicans. Ossoff was chair of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and has continued to use his office to probe issues such as allegations of abuse at immigration detention facilities and the problems faced by military families living in privatized housing. See where Ossoff stands on the issues



Georgia governor Keisha Lance Bottoms (Democrat) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks with supporters at a rally in Savannah, Ga. on June 27. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Bottoms’ run for governor surprised some, who thought her political career ended when she chose not to seek a second term as Atlanta mayor in 2021. An attorney and former magistrate judge, Bottoms represented a large portion of southwest Atlanta on the City Council for two terms. During part of that time, she was also executive director of Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority, where she helped broker the $30 million sale of Turner Field to Georgia State University and a private development group. Critics said the dual roles posed a conflict of interest because of business relationships between the city and the authority. She recused herself from City Council votes related to the authority.

Bottoms was elected mayor in 2017 after two terms on the City Council. Her tenure was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in violent crime in the city. She also feuded with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. After leaving City Hall, Bottoms worked as a senior White House adviser to President Joe Biden, long a close ally. See where Bottoms stands on the issues Rick Jackson (Republican) Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson greets supporters at the first rally of his general election campaign in Cleveland, Ga. on July 16, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Jackson’s foster care-to-billionaire biography has been central to his campaign. Raised by a mother who he said struggled with alcoholism, he moved through five foster homes and 13 schools as a child and dropped out of college because of financial problems.

In 2000, he founded Jackson Healthcare, building the Alpharetta-based company into a healthcare staffing and technology powerhouse with more than 20 subsidiaries. Subsidiaries of the company have received more than $1 billion in payments by state agencies. Some of them were no-bid contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic. If elected, Jackson said he would “work to responsibly unwind” those business dealings. He poured more than $108 million of his own money into the GOP primary and is spending at least $87 million more in the general election campaign. Jackson has never run for office, but he has been a political player for years. He, his family, companies and employees gave roughly $1 million to candidates and their PACS, mostly Republicans. And he has lobbied at the state Capitol to press for changes to the foster care system. He’s also donated $2 million to Trump. See where Jackson stands on the issues



Lieutenant governor State Sen. Greg Dolezal (Republican) Republican State Sen. Greg Dolezal speaks during the annual Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition legislative luncheon in Atlanta, Ga. on Jan. 13, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Dolezal has represented a large swath of Forsyth County for four terms in the state Senate. He is a businessman and former ministry leader from Cumming. In the crowded Republican primary for lieutenant governor, Dolezal grabbed headlines with an AI-generated ad depicting Muslims attacking white Georgians and urging voters to keep the state “sharia free.” Dolezal has highlighted his allegiance to Trump, in particular his push to sanction Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for attempting to prosecute the president. State Sen. Josh McLaurin (Democrat) Democratic State Sen. Josh McLaurin speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia state convention in Savannah, Ga. on Aug. 1, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) McLaurin, a lawyer from Sandy Springs, has represented north Fulton County in the Georgia General Assembly for nearly eight years, first as a House member and later as a senator.

He has been a vocal critic of Trump, often turning to humor to mock the president and his supporters. McLaurin was roommates with now-Vice President JD Vance when the two attended Yale Law School and publicly shared a screenshot of a 2016 text from Vance in which the Ohio Republican wondered if Trump was “America’s Hitler.” Here’s a look at the candidates: Dolezal and McLaurin

Secretary of state State Rep. Tim Fleming (Republican) Republican State Rep. Tim Fleming speaks at President Donald Trump’s rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. on July 22, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Fleming, a small-business owner from Covington, is the chair of a House committee tasked with proposing changes to election laws. The state legislator formerly worked as Kemp’s chief of staff before running for the state House in 2022. He also held senior positions in the secretary of state’s office when Kemp held that role. Fleming pledges to aid in deporting immigrants who are living in the country illegally and who attempt to vote in Georgia., He also wants to expedite professional licensing. Fleming, a small-business owner from Covington, is the chair of a House committee tasked with proposing changes to election laws. The state legislator formerly worked as Kemp’s chief of staff before running for the state House in 2022. He also held senior positions in the secretary of state’s office when Kemp held that role. Fleming pledges to aid in deporting immigrants who are living in the country illegally and who attempt to vote in Georgia., He also wants to expedite professional licensing.

Penny Brown Reynolds (Democrat) Nominee for Secretary of State Penny Brown Reynolds speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia state convention in Savannah, Ga. on Aug. 1, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Reynolds, of Atlanta, is a former Fulton County State Court judge and onetime host of the reality TV show “Family Court with Judge Penny.” She worked in the Biden administration as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If elected, Reynolds says she aims to safeguard vulnerable communities from fraud, modernize professional licensing, protect voting rights and restore trust in elections. Reynolds, of Atlanta, is a former Fulton County State Court judge and onetime host of the reality TV show “Family Court with Judge Penny.” She worked in the Biden administration as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If elected, Reynolds says she aims to safeguard vulnerable communities from fraud, modernize professional licensing, protect voting rights and restore trust in elections.

Attorney general State Rep. Tanya Miller (Democrat) Democratic State Rep. Tanya Miller speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia state convention in Savannah, Ga. on Aug. 1, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Miller has been in the state House of Representatives since January 2023, representing the Atlanta-area District 62. She is the minority caucus chair and sits on the House Rules, Ethics, Code revision and Audits committees.

She’s a former federal and Fulton County prosecutor whose private legal practice focuses on wrongful death, personal injury, complex criminal defense and civil rights litigation. If elected, Miller says she’ll target violent criminal networks, human trafficking rings, and people who traffic illegal guns and drugs such as fentanyl. She also says she’ll support more resources for local police, prioritize prosecuting crimes against children, and promote “evidence-based policies that reduce recidivism and make our communities safer in the long run.” State Sen. Brian Strickland (Republican) Republican State Sen. Brian Strickland speaks at President Donald Trump’s rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. on July 22, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Strickland spent three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives before his election to state the Senate District 42 seat in 2018. He’s chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and sits on the Appropriations, Banking, Ethics and other committees. Strickland practices law in McDonough.

Dispatchers at the Cobb County 911 call center in Marietta, Ga. work the afternoon shift in October. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC 2025) Increase acre limit for agriculture and timber conservation use property tax classification. Increase the maximum acreage of agricultural and timber property that can be classified as bona fide conservation use property, which is taxed at 40% of the land’s value, from 2,000 acres to 4,000 acres Require nonpartisan elections for probate judges. The state Legislature passed a law last year making magistrate judges nonpartisan. If voters approve, then every state judge in Georgia will be nonpartisan.

FAQs What races are on the ballot? Georgia voters will cast ballots for federal, state and local offices, including governor, U.S. Senate, statewide constitutional offices, Congress and the General Assembly. Some voters will also see local races, such as county commission and school board contests, depending on where they live. See the full list of races here.

When will results be available? Officials report unofficial results after polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting and absentee ballot totals are typically reported first. It will take a week or two for state and local election officials to certify the final results. But we usually know who won on election night. You can track live vote counts here. When and where can I vote early? Early voting runs from Oct. 13-30. Many counties offer weekend hours. Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting location within their county. A poll worker readies voter stickers for distribution at the Ron Anderson Community Center in Powder Springs, Ga. last year. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) Where can I find a sample ballot? Visit Georgia’s My Voter Page to view your sample ballot, verify your registration, track an absentee ballot and find your polling place. How do absentee ballots work? Absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 23 and received by your county election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots may be returned by mail or delivered to an approved county office or drop box. To locate designated return sites, go to your county registrar’s office.