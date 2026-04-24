Georgia Votes

U.S. House District 2: Bishop avoids primary challenge in SW Georgia

The Democrat already knows his Republican opponent for the November general election.
(Illustration: By the AJC)
(Illustration: By the AJC)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Even before a single primary vote is counted, the November ballot is already set for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, who has held the southwest Georgia seat since 1992, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Only one Republican has filed for this race, businessman Matt Day, who calls himself a commonsense conservative.

State Republicans had hoped that this district would turn more towards the GOP in recent years but Bishop has been able to survive his two most recent election challenges.

After winning by 9% in 2022, Bishop won by a more comfortable 13% margin in 2024.

The district, largely rural and agricultural, includes Albany, Americus, and parts of Macon and Columbus. .

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

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Jamie Dupree

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