State Rep. Tanya Miller says she’s leaning on her courtroom experience in her campaign for Georgia attorney general.

“If you want to be objective, I’m not sure anybody’s experience really matches mine on the question of the actual work that an attorney general would be doing,” Miller, D-Atlanta, said on Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast. “It’s one thing to stand in a courtroom next to victims and be in the real world of fighting for Georgians. It’s another thing to be in committee rooms, and you know, making political deals.”

Miller faces former Democratic House Leader Bob Trammell in her party’s primary next May. If she advances, she’ll face one of two Republican state senators: Bill Cowsert of Athens or Brian Strickland of McDonough.