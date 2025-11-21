House ethics committee weighs complaint regarding Mike Collins, chief of staff

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., was first elected to the House in 2022 after the seat was vacated by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who resigned to run for secretary of state. (Alex Brandon/AP 2024)

The Republican is vying to be the GOP nominee to take on Jon Ossoff in the 2026 U.S. Senate race.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Committee of Ethics has received a complaint regarding U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and his chief of staff.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to clarify that the Committee on Ethics received a complaint regarding Collins and Phillips.

The committee on Friday said the case against Collins, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, and Brandon Phillips had been referred to its members on Oct. 7. In its brief release, the committee said it needed more time to consider the matter and would announce its course of action no later than Jan. 5.

It was unclear what the matter involved. Before Friday’s extension notice, which was required by law, the complaint was not public. The committee could release a preliminary report as part of its upcoming announcement that contains details.

A spokesperson for Collins, of Jackson, dismissed the matter but declined to share details of what has been alleged.

“This bogus referral is nothing but a desperate and baseless attack by Rep. Collins’ political opponents,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to the Ethics Committee completing its work and this frivolous complaint being dismissed.”