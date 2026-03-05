Politics Rick Jackson promises to ‘unwind’ his company’s state contracts if elected Health care exec’s $1 billion in state contracts are drawing scrutiny as he ramps up GOP campaign for Georgia governor. Health care business owner Rick Jackson speaks to supporters at his Georgia governor campaign kickoff speech at Jackson Healthcare in Alpharetta on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A billionaire health care executive competing to be the Republican Party’s nominee for Georgia governor says his company helped keep the state afloat when agreed to provide nurses to Georgia hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that no-bid contract was signed in 2020, subsidiaries of Rick Jackson’s Alpharetta-based company Jackson Healthcare have received more than $1 billion in payments by state agencies. But Jackson says if he is elected, those business dealings will all stop.

RELATED Rick Jackson, Burt Jones trade attacks as GOP race for governor intensifies Jackson’s campaign said Jackson Healthcare will not bid on any new contracts with the state of Georgia and will “work to responsibly unwind any existing contracts.” The statement comes as Jackson’s opponents were hoping to use his reliance on state contracts to keep his campaign from going any further. A bill moving through Georgia’s House of Representatives is pushing to bar anyone with big business with the state from holding office. If passed, that bill could knock health care CEO Rick Jackson out of the race for the state’s top job. Jackson reordered the Republican primary race when he announced his campaign in early February, challenging Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for MAGA-loyal voters.

The health care executive has billed himself as a political outsider who does not need the governor’s seat for money or for power. Jackson pledged to spend $50 million of his own money on his campaign and has not reported any contributions otherwise.

Roughly $40 million of that has gone toward political ads that recount a rags-to-riches story and portray him as a straight shooter with nothing to lose. Jackson touts himself as a supporter of President Donald Trump, boasting that he donated $1 million to the president in December. RELATED Republican Rick Jackson enters Georgia governor’s race in surprise move His appeals to the MAGA voter base pose a threat for Jones, who was endorsed by Trump months ago and was considered the front-runner to take the May 19 Republican primary. Jones has called Jackson a “Never Trumper” and fought to maintain his key voter base. House Bill 1362, which was filed within weeks of Jackson’s campaign announcement, could prevent him from being in the contest at all. It would make anyone ineligible to hold certain state offices if they “transact any business” with a state or federal agency. Any individual transaction over $250 or transactions that total over $9,000 in a year fall within the legislative proposal. The bill would also make anyone ineligible who has a financial interest — whether directly or indirectly — in a company that holds a state contract. That includes holding more than 3% of the total proprietary interest of the company or 25% of its stock holdings. Pressed on how he would handle state contracts if elected, Jackson said he would follow whatever rules are on the books.

“Whatever the law says we’re going to do, we’re going to do. We do everything by the book,” he said. In a statement, Jackson’s campaign spokesperson, Mike Schrimpf, said Jackson Healthcare gets hired for state contracts “because they do great work.” “Rick doesn’t need to the job or the money from the state,” Schrimpf said. “He has pledged to donate 100% of his net worth to charity. He’s running for governor to give back to Georgia and fight for all those without a voice at the Capitol. It will cost him millions of dollars, but Georgia is worth it to Rick.” Jackson Healthcare is a medical technology and staffing company that helps connects hospitals with nurses, physicians and other health professionals. In 2020, it inked a contract with the state to relieve some of the pressure Georgia hospitals were feeling amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Jackson’s campaign website, Gov. Brian Kemp called him directly to help with the supply of doctors and nurses.