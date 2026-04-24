U.S. House District 7: Clear GOP path for McCormick after fiery town hall

Last year at a raucous town hall, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced jeering critics angry at his support for Trump administration policies.
But that outrage didn’t translate into a primary challenge. The Suwanee Republican is running for a third term in Congress without GOP opposition.
McCormick, a physician, represents the 7th Congressional District, which stretches from Roswell into the north Atlanta suburbs.
Four Democrats have qualified for the primary.
They are Case Norton, a camera technician from Fulton County; Jayson Toweh, an environmental health scientist from Fulton County; Larry Long, a Forsyth County retiree; and Tony Kozycki, an attorney and retired U.S. Navy pilot from Alpharetta who lent his campaign more than $300,000 last month.
They will have an uphill battle against McCormick in the solidly Republican district. In 2024, McCormick won the general election with a 29-point margin.