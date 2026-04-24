U.S. House District 7: Clear GOP path for McCormick after fiery town hall

The Republican is running without a GOP challenger but four Democrats are battling to face him in November.

The Republican is running without a GOP challenger but four Democrats are battling to face him in November.

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Last year at a raucous town hall, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced jeering critics angry at his support for Trump administration policies.

But that outrage didn’t translate into a primary challenge. The Suwanee Republican is running for a third term in Congress without GOP opposition.