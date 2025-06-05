On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, columnist Patricia Murphy interviewed state Sen. Brian Strickland about his newly launched campaign for attorney general.
If elected, Strickland is pledging to fight gang crime, human trafficking and retail theft. The McDonough Republican was first elected to the General Assembly in 2012.
“I was known as a workhorse that got a lot of tough issues through the Legislature,” said Strickland of his record under the Gold Dome.
Strickland will face fellow state Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, in the Republican primary. At this time, no prominent Democrat has mounted a campaign for the office.
The current attorney general, Chris Carr, has announced he will be a Republican candidate for governor in 2026.
Then, Murphy and Greg Bluestein talk to AJC City Hall reporter Riley Bunch about the political legacy of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat who also is running for governor.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
