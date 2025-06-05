Politics
Politics

Brian Strickland touts his work ethic in his run for Georgia attorney general

The Politically Georgia team examines race to become the next attorney general.
State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, talks with people after announcing his run for Georgia attorney general during a press conference in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, talks with people after announcing his run for Georgia attorney general during a press conference in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
47 minutes ago

On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, columnist Patricia Murphy interviewed state Sen. Brian Strickland about his newly launched campaign for attorney general.

If elected, Strickland is pledging to fight gang crime, human trafficking and retail theft. The McDonough Republican was first elected to the General Assembly in 2012.

“I was known as a workhorse that got a lot of tough issues through the Legislature,” said Strickland of his record under the Gold Dome.

Strickland will face fellow state Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, in the Republican primary. At this time, no prominent Democrat has mounted a campaign for the office.

The current attorney general, Chris Carr, has announced he will be a Republican candidate for governor in 2026.

Then, Murphy and Greg Bluestein talk to AJC City Hall reporter Riley Bunch about the political legacy of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat who also is running for governor.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Sen. Brian Strickland (R, McDonough), with his wife Lindsay Strickland, announces his run for Georgia Attorney General during a press conference in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GOP’s Brian Strickland begins campaign for Georgia attorney general

Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland of McDonough officially kicked off his campaign for Georgia attorney general Tuesday.

GOP race for Georgia lieutenant governor just got a little more crowded

Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy becomes the third Republican to jump into the race Georgia lieutenant governor.

State Rep. Derrick Jackson is latest Democrat to launch bid for governor

State Rep. Derrick Jackson, an Atlanta Democrat, will launch his campaign for Georgia governor on Friday.

The Latest

Christian and Katana Brunkow check out the front trunk of a Rivian R1T in the new Rivian “space” at Avalon in Alpharetta on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

If Congress cuts back on EV tax credits, will Georgia pick up the slack?

1h ago
OPINION

The new attack on Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott — his age

1h ago

Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.

2h ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.