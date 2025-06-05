Strickland will face fellow state Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, in the Republican primary. At this time, no prominent Democrat has mounted a campaign for the office.

The current attorney general, Chris Carr, has announced he will be a Republican candidate for governor in 2026.

Then, Murphy and Greg Bluestein talk to AJC City Hall reporter Riley Bunch about the political legacy of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat who also is running for governor.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com .