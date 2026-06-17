Georgia election: Here’s who will be on the ballot in November

Tuesday’s runoffs have drawn the battle lines for the Nov. 3 general election. Democrats and Republicans have their ballots set.
Here is where key races stand:
Tuesday’s runoffs have drawn the battle lines for the Nov. 3 general election. Democrats and Republicans have their ballots set.
Here is where key races stand:
U.S. Rep. Mike Collins defeated former football coach Derek Dooley in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate.
Collins will challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, who is seeking a second term.
Billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson toppled Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in a runoff to claim the Republican nomination for governor.
The first-time candidate will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who won the nod in the Democratic primary.
State Sens. Josh McLaurin and Greg Dolezal will face off in November in the race for lieutenant governor.
McLaurin scored a runoff win over former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes for the Democratic nomination, while Dolezal bested former state Sen. John F. Kennedy for the Republican nod.
Republican state Rep. Tim Fleming and former Fulton County State Court judge and reality TV host Penny Brown Reynolds, a Democrat, will compete to be secretary of state.
Both won runoff contests — Fleming defeated former DeKalb CEO Vernon Jones and Reynolds bested Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett.
Democratic state Rep. Tanya Miller will face Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland in the general election race for attorney general.
Republican incumbent Richard Woods beat back a strong runoff challenge from Fred “Bubba” Longgrear.
Woods will face Lydia Powell, who claimed the Democratic nomination in the primary.
Democrat Nikki Porcher, a nonprofit leader, defeated Michelle Sanchez in the runoff to advance to November. Porcher will face Republican Barbara Rivera Holmes, who was appointed labor commissioner by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2024 and is seeking a full term.
Democrat Katherine Juhan-Arnold will face Republican incumbent Tyler Harper in the general election race for agriculture commissioner.
Keisha Sean Waites will try to oust Republican incumbent Insurance Commissioner John King, who was first elected to the job in 2022 after being appointed to the position in 2019.
Waites, a former three-term member of the Georgia House and Atlanta City Council member, defeated DeAndre Mathis in the Democratic runoff.
District 3:
Democratic incumbent Peter Hubbard is in a rematch with Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson. Hubbard scored an upset when he defeated Johnson in a November special election for the Public Service Commission District 3 seat.
District 5:
Republican Josh Tolbert will face Democrat Sheila Edwards in the November election for the Public Service Commission District 5 seat. Tolbert defeated Bobby Mehan in the GOP runoff.
Democrat Amanda Hollowell will compete with Republican Jim Kingston in the 1st Congressional District. Hollowell defeated Joyce Marie Griggs in the Democratic runoff for the seat, which became vacant after incumbent Buddy Carter chose to run for the U.S. Senate.
Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop faces Republican Matt Day in the 2nd Congressional District.
Republican incumbent Brian Jack faces Democrat Maura Keller in the 3rd Congressional District.
Democratic incumbent Hank Johnson faces Republican Jim Duffie for the 4th Congressional District seat.
Democratic incumbent Nikema Williams faces Republican John Salvesen in the 5th Congressional District.
Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath faces Republican Kevin Martin in the 6th Congressional District.
Democrat Tony Kozycki will try to unseat Republican incumbent Rich McCormick in the 7th Congressional District in November. Kozycki bested Case Norton in the Democratic runoff.
Republican incumbent Austin Scott faces Democrat Kelly Esti in the 8th Congressional District.
Republican incumbent Andrew Clyde faces Democrat Caitlyn Gegen in the 9th Congressional District.
Republican Houston Gaines faces Democrat Pamela DeLancy in the 10th Congressional District, which became vacant after incumbent Mike Collins ran for the U.S. Senate.
John Cowan won the Republican nomination in the 11th Congressional District after defeating Rob Adkerson in the runoff. He faces Democrat Chris Harden in November. The seat became open after incumbent Barry Loudermilk announced his retirement.
Democrat Ceretta Smith will try to topple Republican incumbent Rick Allen in the 12th Congressional District. Smith beat Traci George in the Democratic runoff.
Democrat Jasmine Clark faces Republican Jonathan Chavez in the 13th Congressional District. The seat became vacant after the death of U.S. Rep. David Scott just before the primary election.
Republican Clay Fuller is in a rematch with Democrat Shawn Harris in the 14th Congressional District. Fuller defeated Harris in an April special election to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term.