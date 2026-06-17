Politics Georgia election: Here’s who will be on the ballot in November The winners of the state’s June 16 primary runoff advance to the November general election. People vote in a runoff election at Park Tavern, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Shannon McCaffrey 12 minutes ago Share

Tuesday’s runoffs have drawn the battle lines for the Nov. 3 general election. Democrats and Republicans have their ballots set. Here is where key races stand:

U.S. Senate U.S. Rep. Mike Collins defeated former football coach Derek Dooley in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate. Collins will challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, who is seeking a second term. Governor Billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson toppled Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in a runoff to claim the Republican nomination for governor. The first-time candidate will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who won the nod in the Democratic primary.

Lieutenant Governor State Sens. Josh McLaurin and Greg Dolezal will face off in November in the race for lieutenant governor.

Woods will face Lydia Powell, who claimed the Democratic nomination in the primary. Labor Commissioner Democrat Nikki Porcher, a nonprofit leader, defeated Michelle Sanchez in the runoff to advance to November. Porcher will face Republican Barbara Rivera Holmes, who was appointed labor commissioner by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2024 and is seeking a full term. Agriculture Commissioner Democrat Katherine Juhan-Arnold will face Republican incumbent Tyler Harper in the general election race for agriculture commissioner. Insurance Commissioner Keisha Sean Waites will try to oust Republican incumbent Insurance Commissioner John King, who was first elected to the job in 2022 after being appointed to the position in 2019. Waites, a former three-term member of the Georgia House and Atlanta City Council member, defeated DeAndre Mathis in the Democratic runoff.

PSC Races District 3: Democratic incumbent Peter Hubbard is in a rematch with Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson. Hubbard scored an upset when he defeated Johnson in a November special election for the Public Service Commission District 3 seat. District 5: Republican Josh Tolbert will face Democrat Sheila Edwards in the November election for the Public Service Commission District 5 seat. Tolbert defeated Bobby Mehan in the GOP runoff. U.S. House District 1: Democrat Amanda Hollowell will compete with Republican Jim Kingston in the 1st Congressional District. Hollowell defeated Joyce Marie Griggs in the Democratic runoff for the seat, which became vacant after incumbent Buddy Carter chose to run for the U.S. Senate.

U.S. House District 2: Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop faces Republican Matt Day in the 2nd Congressional District. U.S. House District 3 Republican incumbent Brian Jack faces Democrat Maura Keller in the 3rd Congressional District. U.S. House District 4: Democratic incumbent Hank Johnson faces Republican Jim Duffie for the 4th Congressional District seat. U.S. House District 5: Democratic incumbent Nikema Williams faces Republican John Salvesen in the 5th Congressional District. U.S. House District 6: Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath faces Republican Kevin Martin in the 6th Congressional District.

U.S. House District 7: Democrat Tony Kozycki will try to unseat Republican incumbent Rich McCormick in the 7th Congressional District in November. Kozycki bested Case Norton in the Democratic runoff. U.S. House District 8: Republican incumbent Austin Scott faces Democrat Kelly Esti in the 8th Congressional District. U.S. House District 9: Republican incumbent Andrew Clyde faces Democrat Caitlyn Gegen in the 9th Congressional District. U.S. House District 10: Republican Houston Gaines faces Democrat Pamela DeLancy in the 10th Congressional District, which became vacant after incumbent Mike Collins ran for the U.S. Senate. U.S. House District 11: John Cowan won the Republican nomination in the 11th Congressional District after defeating Rob Adkerson in the runoff. He faces Democrat Chris Harden in November. The seat became open after incumbent Barry Loudermilk announced his retirement.