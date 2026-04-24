U.S. House District 12: Allen faces primary challenger in Augusta-area race

5 Democrats jockey to face Republican winner in November to represent the eastern Georgia district.

5 Democrats jockey to face Republican winner in November to represent the eastern Georgia district.

A U.S. Marine veteran and firearms trainer is challenging U.S. Rep. Rick Allen in the Republican primary for Georgia’s 12th Congressional District.

The five-term congressman has a large fundraising advantage over his opponent, Tori Bret Branum. Allen has brought in over $800,000 in contributions to just $33,000 for Branum, according to campaign finance records.