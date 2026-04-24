Georgia Votes

U.S. House District 12: Allen faces primary challenger in Augusta-area race

5 Democrats jockey to face Republican winner in November to represent the eastern Georgia district.
(Illlustration: By the AJC)
(Illlustration: By the AJC)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A U.S. Marine veteran and firearms trainer is challenging U.S. Rep. Rick Allen in the Republican primary for Georgia’s 12th Congressional District.

The five-term congressman has a large fundraising advantage over his opponent, Tori Bret Branum. Allen has brought in over $800,000 in contributions to just $33,000 for Branum, according to campaign finance records.

Georgia’s 12th Congressional District stretches from Augusta to Statesboro in the eastern part of the state.

On the Democratic side, there is a five-way primary involving Traci George, Tracell Peace-Nichols, Grovetown City Council member Ceretta Smith, Chris Stephens, and Bri Woodson. Those Democrats face long odds in the reliably GOP district.

Allen won reelection in 2024 with just over 60 percent of the vote.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen
U.S. Rep. Rick Allen

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Jamie Dupree

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