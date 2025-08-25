Politics
Politics

State Rep. Tanya Miller announces candidacy for attorney general

Miller chairs the House Democratic caucus and frequently appears on TV as a legal expert.
Georgia Rep. Tanya Miller has thrown her hat in the ring to become the state's attorney general. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia Rep. Tanya Miller has thrown her hat in the ring to become the state's attorney general. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Atlanta Democratic state Rep. Tanya Miller filed paperwork Monday at the state Capitol to run for Georgia attorney general, saying she would refocus the office on preventing scams and fraud instead of partisan politics.

Miller, who chairs the House Democratic caucus, was a prominent voice opposing Gov. Brian Kemp’s civil litigation legislation that narrowly passed the Legislature earlier this year and has been a frequent legal expert on network television.

A former prosecutor now in private practice, Miller said she understands the justice system from both sides and wants to bring accountability to corporations, predators and political insiders.

ExploreHere is who qualified for Atlanta's November election

In a 2023 opinion column in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miller defended the work of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was investigating President Donald Trump for election interference in 2020 but faced resistance from Republicans.

“No one is above the law — not even a former president,” Miller wrote.

Miller, 52, joins former Democratic House Leader Bob Trammell in vying for their party’s nomination for attorney general. Two Republican state senators — Bill Cowsert of Athens and Brian Strickland of McDonough — are also seeking the position.

Trammell welcomed Miller into the race, saying it is “sign of a vibrant party and people wanting fundamental change.”

Strickland said he also welcomes a competitive primary but for a different reason. It will “highlight for votes the importance of keeping the Georgia attorney general’s office in the hands of a law-and-order Republican.”

In late July, Miller told the AJC she was not running but later changed her mind. She filed paperwork Monday to begin raising money for her campaign.

Miller was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2022 and was reelected last year to serve a district that includes parts of East Point and College Park.

“My promise is to serve all Georgians with integrity, courage and compassion. From the mountains to the coast and every stop in between, you will know that you have an advocate in my office,” Miller said in a statement.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and Attorney General Chris Carr are expected to battle one another in the 2026 GOP primary for governor. (AJC File)

Credit: AJC file photos

Ethics fight adds new twist to Georgia GOP race for governor

State Sen. Matt Brass filed a complaint contending that a fundraising committee “brazenly engaged in advocacy” for Carr while skirting mandatory registration requirements.

Senate launches effort to eliminate Georgia income tax

A Senate committee studying ways to eliminate Georgia's income tax held its first meeting Tuesday.

Why two top Georgia Republicans were in court fighting over money

Attorney General Chris Carr says Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has illegal advantages in raising money as both seek the Republican nomination for the state’s highest office.

The Latest

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley speaks before Vice President JD Vance appears at ALTA Refrigeration on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Peachtree City. The onetime coach entered the U.S. Senate race in August. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC INTERVIEW

Derek Dooley casts himself as the Senate outsider who can win

OPINION

Jon Ossoff’s 2026 playbook is to work with GOP, bash Trump, repeat

Georgia cancels nearly 471,000 voter registrations

Featured

In 2022, Georgia Power projected its winter peak electricity demand would grow by about 400 megawatts by 2031. Since then, Georgia has experienced a boom of data centers, which require a large load of electricty to run, and Georgia Power's recent forecast shows peak demand growing by 20 times the 400-megawatt estimate from just three years ago. (Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC

DATA SURGE

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.

Data centers, utilities and regulators in Georgia have pledged that facilities will pay their fair share of the infrastructure costs they incur. Not everyone is so sure.

Dragon Con’s lifetime membership program cost: $250 in 1993, now $4,500

Dragon Con has an Eternal membership program that started in 1993 for $250 and is now $4,500. About 15 people a year buy into it. But is it worth it?

Georgia HS football rankings: McEachern earns highest ranking since 2019

McEachern debuts in the Class 6A rankings at No. 6 after defeating then-No. 6 North Cobb. Find out who else moved into and out of the Georgia high school football rankings.