In a 2023 opinion column in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miller defended the work of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was investigating President Donald Trump for election interference in 2020 but faced resistance from Republicans.

“No one is above the law — not even a former president,” Miller wrote.

Miller, 52, joins former Democratic House Leader Bob Trammell in vying for their party’s nomination for attorney general. Two Republican state senators — Bill Cowsert of Athens and Brian Strickland of McDonough — are also seeking the position.

Trammell welcomed Miller into the race, saying it is “sign of a vibrant party and people wanting fundamental change.”

Strickland said he also welcomes a competitive primary but for a different reason. It will “highlight for votes the importance of keeping the Georgia attorney general’s office in the hands of a law-and-order Republican.”

In late July, Miller told the AJC she was not running but later changed her mind. She filed paperwork Monday to begin raising money for her campaign.

Miller was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2022 and was reelected last year to serve a district that includes parts of East Point and College Park.

“My promise is to serve all Georgians with integrity, courage and compassion. From the mountains to the coast and every stop in between, you will know that you have an advocate in my office,” Miller said in a statement.