Georgia Votes

U.S. House District 8: Veteran Georgia lawmaker has no primary challenger

Two Democrats are running to face Republican Austin Scott in the general election.
(Illlustration: By the AJC)
(Illlustration: By the AJC)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

The longest-serving member of Georgia’s Republican congressional delegation, Austin Scott, is running for a ninth term in the U.S. House without any primary opposition.

Scott, of Tifton, represents Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, which stretches from Macon through south-central Georgia to the Florida border. It is solidly Republican.

Two Democrats are on the ballot to challenge Scott in November: Worth County School Board member Justin Lucas, and U.S. Navy veteran Kelly Esti, of Hapeville. Neither candidate has reported raising any money to the Federal Election Commission.

Scott is known as a low-key lawmaker but in 2023, amid a leadership struggle in the U.S. House he surprised many by launching an unexpected, and ultimately unsuccessful bid for speaker. He said at the time he was motivated by frustration over the leadership gridlock.

Scott won reelection by 37 points in 2024.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

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Jamie Dupree

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