U.S. House District 8: Veteran Georgia lawmaker has no primary challenger
Two Democrats are running to face Republican Austin Scott in the general election.
(Illlustration: By the AJC)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
The longest-serving member of Georgia’s Republican congressional delegation, Austin Scott, is running for a ninth term in the U.S. House without any primary opposition.
Scott, of Tifton, represents Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, which stretches from Macon through south-central Georgia to the Florida border. It is solidly Republican.
Two Democrats are on the ballot to challenge Scott in November: Worth County School Board member Justin Lucas, and U.S. Navy veteran Kelly Esti, of Hapeville. Neither candidate has reported raising any money to the Federal Election Commission.