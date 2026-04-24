U.S. House District 8: Veteran Georgia lawmaker has no primary challenger

Two Democrats are running to face Republican Austin Scott in the general election.

Two Democrats are running to face Republican Austin Scott in the general election.

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The longest-serving member of Georgia’s Republican congressional delegation, Austin Scott, is running for a ninth term in the U.S. House without any primary opposition.

Scott, of Tifton, represents Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, which stretches from Macon through south-central Georgia to the Florida border. It is solidly Republican.