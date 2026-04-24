Georgia Votes

U.S. House District 6: McBath seeks 4th term after dropping bid for governor

The Cobb County Democrat has no primary challenger; 2 Republicans vying to face her in November.
(Illustration: By the AJC)
(Illustration: By the AJC)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A little over a year ago, Lucy McBath was preparing a run for Georgia governor. But she suspended those plans to help her husband recover from cancer.

Now the Democrat is seeking a fourth term in Congress running for reelection in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, which curls around the western suburbs of Atlanta.

Two Republicans ― Justin Pinker, a pest control technician from Austell, and Kevin Martin, a controller from Smyrna — will square off for the GOP spot on the November ballot.

McBath has a huge fundraising advantage over her Republican challengers. She has raised 20 times the amount brought in by the two GOP candidates combined, according to campaign finance records.

And the district, which covers parts of Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, and Fayette counties.has become more reliably Democratic as the suburbs north of Atlanta have turned blue.

McBath won the 6th district in 2024 with nearly 75% of the vote.

Rep. Lucy McBath speaks during Georgia Service Academy Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Rep. Lucy McBath speaks during Georgia Service Academy Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

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Jamie Dupree

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