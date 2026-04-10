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2026 Voter Guide
Follow the Races
Georgia Votes
10 compete to become Georgia’s next lieutenant governor
Georgia Votes
Four vie to become Georgia’s next attorney general
Georgia Votes
Amid ongoing voting turmoil, nine compete for Georgia secretary of...
8 candidates vie to be Georgia’s next schools superintendent
Georgia Votes
Race for Georgia labor commissioner features five-way Democratic...
Georgia Votes
Democrats vying for state insurance commissioner focus on affordability
Georgia Votes
Care about your Georgia Power bill? These PSC races could have a big...
Georgia Votes
Democrats want to flip the Georgia Legislature. The primary offers a...
Georgia Votes
Two Democrats running to challenge Harper as agriculture commissioner
Georgia Votes
Georgia Supreme Court: Liberal lawyers seek to oust 2 justices
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 1: Open seat sparks a 14-way battle along Georgia...
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 2: Bishop avoids primary challenge in SW Georgia
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 3: Jack cruises into primary with no Republican...
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 4: Johnson seeks 10th Term in DeKalb County
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 5: Williams dominates Atlanta re-election race
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 6: McBath seeks 4th term after dropping bid for...
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 7: Clear GOP path for McCormick after fiery town...
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 8: Veteran Georgia lawmaker has no primary...
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 9: Pair of Republicans seeking to oust Andrew Clyde
Georgia Votes
U.S. House District 10: Trump support faces test in race to replace...
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