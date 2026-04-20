Politics

Mike Collins: A look at the AJC’s coverage

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins speaks at an Oct. 15, 2024, event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Alex Brandon/AP)
U.S. Rep. Mike Collins speaks at an Oct. 15, 2024, event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Alex Brandon/AP)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Mike Collins, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate:

July 18, 2024: U.S. Rep. Mike Collins pushes back on the criticism of his social media posts

June 19, 2025: Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins prepares Senate run, aiming to grab MAGA lane

Aug. 20, 2025: Collins kicks off U.S. Senate bid in Georgia with show of force

Aug. 20, 2025: GOP lawmakers risk Brian Kemp’s ire by supporting Mike Collins for Senate

Oct. 31, 2025: Senate poll: Ossoff riding high in Georgia; MAGA firebrand leads GOP field

Nov. 12, 2025: Opinion: Jon Ossoff warned about deepfakes. Now he is one.

Jan. 6, 2026: Ethics Committee reviewing claims U.S. Rep. Mike Collins misused funds

Jan. 16, 2026: The man behind Mike Collins’ rise now faces mounting scrutiny

Jan. 21, 2026: Poll shows Georgia GOP voters are high on Mike Collins and Donald Trump

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